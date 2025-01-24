'Embarrass the Poms': Aussies eye Ashes whitewash

Grace Harris has been in destructive form in the Ashes T20s and has continued to play her shots off the field, stating she wants to "embarrass the Poms".

Australia were put under pressure at Manuka Oval on Thursday night, escaping with a six-run win (DLS method) after Heather Knight almost pulled off a remarkable win in a soggy nation's capital.

And with Australia now holding a 10-0 points lead in the Ashes with five consecutive wins, Harris left no doubt as to whether or not the hosts were targeting the first ever multi-format Ashes clean sweep.

"I won't be happy if we drop that third T20, put it that way," Harris told Triple M after play.

"We want to embarrass the Poms here, not just beat them, we want to thrash them."

The comments came after Harris played a vital role in helping Australia reach a defendable score on a good batting wicket in Canberra in the second T20 on Thursday night.

Harris came to the crease in the 15th over with the score on 5-114, and stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath on 21 off 17 balls.

The Queenslander put her fifth ball over the rope and finished with three sixes in her unbeaten 35 off only 17 balls. Australia finished with 5-185.

"Grace was huge for me today," McGrath told reporters after the match, after being named player of the match for her 48 not out off 35 balls.

"I was scratching around a little bit and struggling, (before) she came out and took the pressure off me and freed me up a little bit at the back end."

It's been a good start to 2025 for Harris, who dominated the WNCL 10 days ago, smoking 140 off only 78 balls against Tasmania.

After missing selection for the ODI leg of the Ashes, Harris then came straight into the Australia XI for the first T20I and contributed a valuable 14 off eight as the hosts pushed towards 200 in Sydney.

But her knock in Canberra was far more decisive, taking Australia to a total that would prove just enough when the rain ended the contest prematurely.

"Grace is the ultimate team player," McGrath said.

"She doesn't care what role she's playing, if she's running drinks, batting anywhere in the order, or where she's fielding.

"We love having her in the side. When you've got Grace Harris walking out at number seven to bat, you're in pretty good hands."

Thursday night was Harris' 50th match in T20 internationals, coming almost a decade (August 2015) after her debut in the format.

And despite her irregular performances in Australia's XI, Harris performs when she gets her opportunity; her career strike rate of 156.78 is the best in the world (minimum 10 T20I innings).

It's another indication of Australia's incredible depth, that a player of Harris' calibre might not have even featured in the T20s had Alyssa Healy (foot) and Ashleigh Gardner (calf) not been injured.

Like any good reserve player, Harris has made a seamless return to the lineup.

"She showed how powerful she is and how she can hit just about anything she wants over the top," Georgia Voll said in Canberra.

"Gracie is great. It's great to have her back in the team."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 10-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: Australia won by 57 runs

Second T20I: Australia win by 6 runs (DLS Method)

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 6.45pm ACDT (7.15pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

