'Old girl' Schutt realistic about Test prospects

Megan Schutt's credentials as a swing bowler could bring her in frame for the day-night Test, but the South Australian concedes she is not likely to be the first pick in the XI

Megan Schutt would love to take the pink ball under lights in next week's day-night Ashes Test at the MCG, but says she is realistic about her prospects of being named in the final XI.

Schutt has not played a Test for Australia in more than five years, with her last appearance in the Baggy Green coming on the 2019 Ashes tour of the United Kingdom, but she has been included in Australia's 13-player squad for the much-anticipated match starting January 30.

The 32-year-old has previously conceded her Test days could be behind her, after missing selection in Australia's last four red-ball matches – but a switch back to the pink ball, and prospect of the movement the prolific swing bowler may find with it under lights at the MCG, is a tantalising prospect.

The South Australian was unavailable for Australia's last day-night Test against India in 2021 following the birth of her daughter Rylee but featured in their only previous pink-ball encounter against England at North Sydney Oval in 2017.

"I hope so," Schutt said when asked if she was in the frame for selection.

"I've got no idea, I'm an old girl (and) I understand that I'm probably not their first pick in the XI, and that's fine.

"I'd give it a good crack ... the ball's obviously going to swing a little bit more and that's what I do best, but we'll wait and see.

"I'm in the squad, that's a good start, I'm in for a show, and the pink ball probably brings me a little bit more into the mix.

"But if we're being honest, I'm not in the first XI and I'm okay with that."

Georgia Voll gets her first Test call-up, while injured stars Alyssa Healy and Ash Gardner have been included in the 13-player squad #Ashes



Details: https://t.co/BjltiUo5rT pic.twitter.com/pUZ8QigJPe — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 23, 2025

Kim Garth and Darcie Brown are almost certain to be Australia's first-choice quicks for the Test, headlining a pace attack that will also feature allrounders Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath.

Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner – provided she overcomes a minor calf strain – would make up the spin attack.

However the absence of spinner Sophie Molineux from Australia's most recent Test XI that played South Africa 11 months ago means there is at least one spot up for grabs, to be occupied by one of Schutt, leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, or batter Georgia Voll.

The uncertainty over captain Alyssa Healy's fitness is another factor selectors will need to consider ahead of the match.

The Australians touched down in Adelaide on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday's third and final Ashes T20I at Adelaide Oval.

Healy was wearing a moonboot and on crutches, with the Australian captain battling a stress reaction in her right foot. The 34-year-old will miss Saturday's T20I and resume training in Melbourne next week in a bid to prove her fitness for the Test.

Australia currently lead the Ashes 10-0 and Schutt said they were determined to continue their unbeaten run with the possibility of an unprecedented 16-0 multi-format Ashes scoreline up for grabs.

"We want to win every game that we play, simple as that," she said.

"Hopefully we have a 16-nil outright win by the end of this.

"Winning the big moments really helps us ... we try and pride ourselves on doing that, maintaining pressure when we're under the pump and I think we do that really well.

"We've not been perfect, we've definitely been outplayed in some areas throughout this series, and hopefully we can put a clinical piece together in the last T20 heading into the Test.

"Hopefully there's a good crowd there too, the atmosphere has been incredible everywhere we've been and Adelaide generally turns out.

"I don't get too many chances to play for Australia at home, so really looking forward to it."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 10-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: Australia won by 57 runs

Second T20I: Australia win by 6 runs (DLS Method)

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 6.45pm ACDT (7.15pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia until Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub