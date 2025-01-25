InMobi
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

By the numbers: Australia take domination to next level

Josh Schonafinger, Adelaide
Josh Schonafinger, Adelaide

A closer look at the stats from an Ashes series that has, to date, been very much one-way traffic

With six wins in a row capped off by a convincing victory in Adelaide, let's dive into some of the lopsided numbers in this year's Commbank Ashes series.

5 – times England have been bowled out in the Ashes to date. Australia have been all out just once.

9 – ducks (dismissed for zero) recorded by England in the Ashes to date. The Australians have only one duck to their name (Megan Schutt).

Australia v England | Third Ashes T20I

11 – wickets taken by Alana King in the ODI series, the equal-most in an Ashes series alongside Ellyse Perry in 2019.

12 – Australia's current points lead in the Ashes series. In the multi-format era no side has swept the Ashes. The current largest margin of a series is 12-4, won by England in 2013 and by Australia in 2021-22.

20 – twos run by Beth Mooney in the T20I series. England's entire team managed 23.

54 – non-boundary runs (ones, twos and threes) scored by Mooney in the third T20I, a record by an Australian in T20Is.

Relentless Mooney fights on for vital 94*

72 (runs) – The second-highest winning margin for Australia against England in T20Is, second only to the 93-run win in Chelmsford in 2019.

90 – The second-lowest all-out score by England against Australia, behind only the 87 all out in Hove in 2015.

182.22 – Australia's strike rate in the final five overs of the T20Is. They scored 164 runs in 15 'death' overs. England's 'death' strike rate was 136.96.

History and opportunity await as Mooney tracks the greats

213 – runs scored by Mooney in the three T20Is, which is second only to her own record (220 in 2017-18) of most runs scored in T20Is in an Ashes series.

303 – Runs scored by Mooney across both white-ball formats in the Ashes. The second best is England's Heather Knight with 172. Mooney requires 102 runs in the Test match to beat Nat Sciver-Brunt's record of 404 as the most runs scored in a multi-format Ashes series.

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 8-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: Australia won by 57 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by six runs (DLS)

Third T20I: Australia won by 72 runs

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia from Jan 12 - Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub

Related News