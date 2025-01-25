By the numbers: Australia take domination to next level

A closer look at the stats from an Ashes series that has, to date, been very much one-way traffic

With six wins in a row capped off by a convincing victory in Adelaide, let's dive into some of the lopsided numbers in this year's Commbank Ashes series.

5 – times England have been bowled out in the Ashes to date. Australia have been all out just once.

9 – ducks (dismissed for zero) recorded by England in the Ashes to date. The Australians have only one duck to their name (Megan Schutt).

08:00 Play video Australia v England | Third Ashes T20I

11 – wickets taken by Alana King in the ODI series, the equal-most in an Ashes series alongside Ellyse Perry in 2019.

12 – Australia's current points lead in the Ashes series. In the multi-format era no side has swept the Ashes. The current largest margin of a series is 12-4, won by England in 2013 and by Australia in 2021-22.

20 – twos run by Beth Mooney in the T20I series. England's entire team managed 23.

54 – non-boundary runs (ones, twos and threes) scored by Mooney in the third T20I, a record by an Australian in T20Is.

02:00 Play video Relentless Mooney fights on for vital 94*

72 (runs) – The second-highest winning margin for Australia against England in T20Is, second only to the 93-run win in Chelmsford in 2019.

90 – The second-lowest all-out score by England against Australia, behind only the 87 all out in Hove in 2015.

182.22 – Australia's strike rate in the final five overs of the T20Is. They scored 164 runs in 15 'death' overs. England's 'death' strike rate was 136.96.

213 – runs scored by Mooney in the three T20Is, which is second only to her own record (220 in 2017-18) of most runs scored in T20Is in an Ashes series.

303 – Runs scored by Mooney across both white-ball formats in the Ashes. The second best is England's Heather Knight with 172. Mooney requires 102 runs in the Test match to beat Nat Sciver-Brunt's record of 404 as the most runs scored in a multi-format Ashes series.

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 8-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: Australia won by 57 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by six runs (DLS)

Third T20I: Australia won by 72 runs

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia from Jan 12 - Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub