Renegades make more moves as free agent Doggett signs on

Renegades boost pace stocks further for BBL|15 with Brendan Doggett joining Jason Behrendorff at the club

Brendan Doggett is the latest free agent to sign with the Melbourne Renegades, joining fellow fast bowler Jason Behrendorff as the club's two acquisitions during the Player Movement Window.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club, joining Behrendorff – the KFC BBL|14 leading wicket-taker – in boosting the 'Gades pace stocks for next season.

Melbourne Renegades list for BBL|15: Jason Behrendorff (contracted until BBL|17), Josh Brown (BBL|15), Harry Dixon (BBL|16), Brendan Doggett (BBL|16), Jake Fraser-McGurk (BBL|17), Nathan Lyon (BBL|15), Fergus O'Neill (BBL|15), Tom Rogers (BBL|15), Tim Seifert (BBL|15), Will Sutherland (BBL|17), Adam Zampa (BBL|15) Ins: Jason Behrendorff (Scorchers), Brendan Doggett (Strikers) Eligible free agents: Xavier Crone, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Jon Wells Uncontracted: Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Hassan Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Elliott, Ollie Peake, Callum Stow

Doggett has spent the past two seasons playing for the Adelaide Strikers after previous stints with Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat.

"I'm super excited for the opportunity and really looking forward to pulling on red and playing in front of a packed house at Marvel Stadium," Doggett said in a statement today.

"It's a really strong squad the 'Gades are putting together with plenty of talent, especially that bowling group, and it's exciting to be part of it."

Queenslander Doggett had limited opportunities in the BBL during his time with the Strikers, playing seven games across two seasons for a return of three wickets.

The right-armer was part of a BBL record ninth wicket partnership with Cameron Boyce in his first appearance of BBL|14, with the pair putting on 84 runs from 60 balls in the Strikers' New Year's Eve loss to Perth Scorchers.

02:43 Play video Doggett and Boyce combine for BBL record 9th wicket partnership

He's impressed with the red ball in recent times, however, taking career best figures of 6-15 while representing Australia A against India A in Mackay last year and he also was called up to the Australian Test squad during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

He also claimed figures of 3-17 and 1-33 for Australia A in a first-class fixture against England Lions in Sydney last week.

Doggett and Behrendorff's arrival at the Renegades for BBL|15 likely means veteran quick Kane Richardson will be on the lookout for a new home next season.

The 33-year-old has spent eight years at the Renegades and is the club's leading men's wicket-taker with 104 in 80 matches, but injury concerns over the past two seasons meant he has missed six of their 20 games.

01:09 Play video Doggett takes crazy caught and bowled in haul

Alongside Doggett and Behrendorff, the Renegades also have Fergus O'Neill, Tom Rogers and Will Sutherland as fast bowlers on their list for next season.

"Brendan is an exciting addition to our squad, he's a skilful fast bowler with the ability to execute under pressure and take important wickets," Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said.

"We believe Brendan will play an important role for us. To pair him up with Tom (Rogers), Jason (Behrendorff), Adam (Zampa) and Will (Sutherland), we believe we have a powerful bowling unit that boasts variety and the very highest-end talent."

After a strong start to their BBL|14 campaign, the 'Gades lost five of their last seven games to miss the finals for a second season in a row.