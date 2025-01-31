Sutherland makes history with pink-ball MCG century

Annabel Sutherand once again entered her name into the record books, scoring her third Test hundred on day two of the MCG Ashes Test

Annabel Sutherland has become the first woman to score a Test century at the MCG and just the third Australian woman to hit three Test hundreds after dominating England on day two of the pink-ball Ashes Test.

In just her sixth Test match, Sutherland has equalled Betty Wilson and Jill Kennare for the most women's Test centuries by an Australian.

She brought up the milestone from 193 deliveries midway through the second session on Friday, making the most of two lives she was handed by England's sloppy fielding.

It followed Sutherland's first Test century she scored against England at Trent Bridge 18 months ago, where she struck 137no batting at No.8.

Eight months later, the Victorian went bigger again at the WACA Ground. Having earned a promotion to No.6, Sutherland scored a brilliant 210 against South Africa.

Coming into this historic day-night Test at the MCG – the first women's Test at the iconic Melbourne venue since 1949 – Sutherland had a lean run with the bat through the white-ball leg of the multi-format series, hitting 54 runs in six innings with a top score of 18.

But handed the chance to wear the whites at the MCG in her home town, Sutherland rose to the occasion.

She came to the middle late on the opening day – promoted to No.3 with an injury concern hanging over Ellyse Perry – and safely navigated her way to 24no at stumps.

Resuming on a sunny Friday afternoon, England had their chances to dismiss the 23-year-old allrounder early.

She was dropped on 29 by Danni Wyatt-Hodge off the bowling of Ecclestone, and again on 31 when Amy Jones missed a difficult opportunity behind the stumps.

Sutherland capitalised, bringing up her half-century from 107 balls around 90 minutes after the resumption of play and had reached 71 at the tea break.

After weathering a difficult period early in the second session, where she was kept quiet by Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sutherland shrugged off the shackles once she reached the 80s.

The right-hander moved from 86 to 99 in seven deliveries including three boundaries, then was forced to endure a brief wait through the drinks break, and teammate Beth Mooney held the strike through the over that followed.

Sutherland faced two more dot balls before she cut Sophie Ecclestone for four, removing her helmet and signalling to her family in the crowd.

As a one-eyed Geelong Cats supporter, and given her family's strong ties to cricket, Sutherland spent plenty of time in the stands at the MCG while growing up.

But leading into the Ashes, she told cricket.com.au nothing would compare to the chance to wear the Baggy Green on the hallowed turf.

"It's really special," Sutherland said.

"There's so much history that goes with both the Ashes and the MCG, so I can't wait to get out there and try and embrace it.

"I remember being out there as a little Milo cricket kid on a day three of a Boxing Day Test.

"There are many special memories, from cricket to right through to footy and Grand Finals, there's been too many to count."

