Voll fires Queensland to big victory as NSW, WA also secure WNCL wins

New South Wales Breakers, Queensland Fire and Western Australia have secured wins on a triple-header day in the WNCL that was made busier by the heavy player movement in the squads.

Georgia Voll (Queensland) and Megan Schutt (South Australia) returned to state colours fresh from the Ashes series win with the Australian team. Voll's addition was particularly impactful for Queensland, as the side made short work of a chase of 295 led by the opener's 94 off 75.

While Queensland captain Jess Jonassen and allrounder Grace Harris as well as Victoria's Meg Lanning have departed to play in India's Women's Premier League, members of Australia's ICC U19 World Cup semi-finalist side were back available, with Caoimhe Bray, Eleanor Larosa, Hasrat Gill, Lily Bassingthwaite and Grace Lyons all in action across the three games.

09:56 Play video New South Wales v South Australia | WNCL 2024-25

After uprooting the stumps many a times in the ICC event, Larosa (2-10) produced another peach of a delivery in her first over at Sydney's Cricket Central to claim the wicket of Elsa Hunter. She returned to remove Anika Learoyd in her next as South Australia tightened the screws on the Breakers.

As the leg-spin duo of Madeline Penna (4-28) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (2-58), alongside quick Courtney Neale (2-39) ran through the rest of the lineup, opener Tahlia Wilson firmly held one end and took every opportunity to score.

Wilson remarkably brought up a century in 120 balls amidst the collapse. Her single-handed effort of 112no off 126 was the first instance of a NSW opener carrying their bat while the team got all out and it took the Breakers to 229, which would prove to be enough as South Australia face a disintegration of their own.

1 - Tahlia Wilson (112*) today became the first opening batter for @CricketNSWWomen in #WNCL history to carry her bat through an innings where the team has been bowled out. Calm. pic.twitter.com/35jxcpBmJQ — OptaJason (@OptaJason) February 7, 2025

A cautious start to the chase of a modest total did not help the visitors as they allowed the Breakers bowlers to get on top. Half the South Australian side, including in-form Courtney Webb and Hollie Armitage, was back in the shed within the 15 overs with only 67 on the board.

Like she had done in the previous game, Maddie Penna kept her side's hopes alive with a fightback, this time with the support of Wellington. But her knock came to an end on 40 as she hit one straight back to left-arm offie Samantha Bates (4-31), while Wellington gave an easy catch to Sarah Coyte at mid-wicket off the bowling of Bray to fall on 37 off 40.

Breakers captain Georgia Adams (3-40) was also amongst the wickets as they successfully defended the total, winning by 44 runs to move to the second spot on the ladder.

The scoreboard in Melbourne had a contrasting look as the CitiPower Centre presented its usual batting-friendly conditions.

09:56 Play video Victoria v Queensland | WNCL 2024-25

After being put into bat by Queensland, Victoria got off to a solid start with Nicole Faltum and Sophie Reid putting together an opening stand of 197 runs. The duo combined elegant stroke play with innovation to access every part of the ground.

The partnership was finally broken by Bassingthwaite (2-37) in the 36th over when Faltum was adjudged out lbw. The young quick also sent back Reid, but not before she had brought up a century.

While she did not get an opportunity to send down any overs within the packed Aussie side, Voll returned to the bowling crease with her off-spin, and while she gave away 55 runs in her eight overs, she also claimed two wickets before she got off to the business with bat in the chase of 295.

With the experience of Georgia Redmayne on the other end, Voll got Queensland off to a flyer, scoring a half-century in 39 balls as the scoreboard crossed hundred in 14 overs.

03:15 Play video Voll leads Fire's charge with entertaining 94

Redmayne too reached the milestone at a run-a-ball just before hitting a Jas Nevins (1-28) delivery straight to Georgia Prestwidge.

Voll continued undeterred, but her attempt to bring up three-figures in style fell through as she was caught just inside the boundary rope on 94, giving leggie Gill her first WNCL wicket.

There was no respite for Victoria, however, as Charli Knott took over, carrying on from her match-winning century from the previous game as she blasted 87no from 64 deliveries, hitting two sixes on the way.

Her 94-run stand with Sianna Ginger (40 off 40) took Queensland within touching distance of victory, which was sealed within 39.3 overs as Laura Harris came in and hit three boundaries when Ginger fell to Ella Hayward (1-80).

With the win, Queensland strengthened their hold of top spot of the points table.

09:59 Play video ACT Meteors v Western Australia | WNCL 2024-25

Meanwhile in Canberra's EPC Solar Park, the ACT Meteors never got going after being put in to bat by Western Australia.

English quick Emily Arlott (3-40) had Olivia Porter caught on a duck in the first over, while Grace Dignam fell in the next as WA introduced Amy Edgar’s (3-33) spin from the other end.

The home side was 5-45 in 15.3 overs before Grace Lyons and Zoe Cooke put on a vital 61-run stand. Lyons' wicket in the 27th over brought to the crease Holly Ferling, who used her experience to play a composed knock of 47 not out off 72, stitching together partnerships with Cooke, who made a 47 of her own, and later Gabrielle Sutcliffe to take the Meteors past 200.

WA tackled the chase of 208 with patience, as Mathilda Carmichael (61 no off 84) and Maddy Darke (59 off 89) got half-centuries.

It was Mikayla Hinkley who upped the ante with her 38 off 29 as they neared the target. The visiting side ultimately crossed the line with 20 balls remaining and switched places with their opponents at the bottom of the table.

The six sides will play each other again at the same venues on Sunday.

WNCL 2024-25 standings