Victoria on top despite Tasmanian teen's debut fifty

Victoria are in a strong position in their Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania, despite 18-year-old Aidan O'Connor top-scoring with 53 for the hosts on debut

Tasmania teenager Aidan O'Connor posted a half-century on debut but couldn't prevent Victoria taking honours on day one of their Sheffield Shield clash in Hobart.

O'Connor top-scored with 53 as the hosts were bowled out for 236 on Saturday after being sent in to bat.

The 18-year-old allrounder struck six fours and a six in his 92-ball innings.

In response, Victoria openers Campbell Kellaway (3no) and Marcus Harris (2no) safely steered their side through seven overs to 0-5 at stumps.

Tasmania opener Jake Weatherald (41) and Tim Ward (45) both got starts but couldn't go on with the job as regular wickets fell.

Ward's dismissal – brilliantly run out by Kellaway – sparked a middle-order collapse, with the Tigers losing 4-31 in the space of 10 overs.

Victoria's bowlers spread the workload.

Captain Will Sutherland (2-61), veteran Peter Siddle (2-43), Sam Elliott (2-51) and Fergus O'Neill (2-56) all claimed multiple wickets.

O'Connor is one of two first-class debutants for last-placed Tasmania alongside 20-year-old Raf MacMillan.

