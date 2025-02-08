Victoria on top despite Tasmanian teen's debut fifty

InMobi
Victoria are in a strong position in their Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania, despite 18-year-old Aidan O'Connor top-scoring with 53 for the hosts on debut

Tasmania v Victoria | Sheffield Shield | Day One

Tasmania teenager Aidan O'Connor posted a half-century on debut but couldn't prevent Victoria taking honours on day one of their Sheffield Shield clash in Hobart.

O'Connor top-scored with 53 as the hosts were bowled out for 236 on Saturday after being sent in to bat.

The 18-year-old allrounder struck six fours and a six in his 92-ball innings.

In response, Victoria openers Campbell Kellaway (3no) and Marcus Harris (2no) safely steered their side through seven overs to 0-5 at stumps.

Tasmania opener Jake Weatherald (41) and Tim Ward (45) both got starts but couldn't go on with the job as regular wickets fell.

Ward's dismissal – brilliantly run out by Kellaway – sparked a middle-order collapse, with the Tigers losing 4-31 in the space of 10 overs.

Victoria's bowlers spread the workload.

Captain Will Sutherland (2-61), veteran Peter Siddle (2-43), Sam Elliott (2-51) and Fergus O'Neill (2-56) all claimed multiple wickets.

O'Connor is one of two first-class debutants for last-placed Tasmania alongside 20-year-old Raf MacMillan.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 6 3 1 2 0 0 4.63 5.3 29.93
2 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 6 3 2 1 0 0 3.76 5.3 28.06
3 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 6 2 2 2 0 0 5.5 4.7 24.2
4 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 6 2 2 2 0 0 5.11 4.8 23.91
5 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 6 1 2 3 0 0 4.71 5.6 19.31
6 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 6 1 3 2 0 0 6.05 4.6 18.65

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

