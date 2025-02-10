Weatherald's huge century sets up close match in Tassie

A Jake Weatherald ton has produced an evenly poised match heading into the final day

Tasmania's Sheffield Shield pacesetter Jake Weatherald has blazed another big century to put the heat on Victoria ahead of a final-day run chase in Hobart.

The hosts began their second innings 22 runs behind Victoria, but the former South Australian opener turned the tables with a blazing 155 off 212 balls on Monday as the Tigers made 291.

Victoria, second on the Shield ladder with three rounds remaining, were 2-55 at stumps on day three at Bellerive Oval.

They need a further 215 to deny the last-placed Tigers just their second win in the seventh match of the season.

Weatherald found some support from Jake Doran (33) and debutant No.9 Raf MacMillan (47 off 42), whose bright innings came to an unfortunate end when he miscued a juicy Harry Dixon full toss.

Weatherald clattered 20 boundaries in his innings, lathering drives through point and cover, and latching on to anything short with sweetly timed pull shots that sounded like cannons echoing around the Bellerive stands.

He was the last man out, his crisp knock following 185 against Queensland in November to put him on top of the Shield run-scoring list this season.

Fergus O'Neill and Peter Siddle both finished with 3-63 and Will Sutherland picked up 2-63.

Opener Marcus Harris (1) was an early casualty in the chase, trapped in front by Gabe Bell.

Bell (2-22) then dismissed Campbell Kellaway (31) in similar fashion, Jon Merlo and Sam Elliott the unbeaten pair at stumps.

