InMobi
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Match Report:

Scorecard
Match Report

Elliott, Bell bowl Tassie to victory in Shield thriller

Murray Wenzel (AAP)
Match Report
Murray Wenzel (AAP)

Kieran Elliott took 10 wickets in the match and was well supported by Gabe Bell as Tasmania won an exciting Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria by 20 runs

Tasmania v Victoria | Sheffield Shield | Day 4

Peter Handscomb's rearguard has fallen short as Kieran Elliott powered Tasmania home against Victoria for a thrilling 20-run Sheffield Shield victory.

Elliott followed his first innings, four-wicket haul with 6-84 in 28.1 overs on Tuesday as the hosts defied early rain and several Victorian stands to notch a crucial, second victory this season.

Set 270 for victory after Jake Weatherald's blazing day-three century, Victoria resumed on Tuesday 2-55 and inched towards the total in between morning rain delays.

Handscomb (93) had support from Sam Elliott (34) before Sam Harper (31) joined the former Test bat and put the visitors within reach.

Handscomb's fine 93 in vain as Tigers clinch Shield classic

But Elliott ended both of those partnerships and then nabbed Will Sutherland (18 off 16) to again stunt their march before the second new ball was due.

Gabe Bell (3-93) then found Fergus O'Neill's edge and left the Vics needing 21 from their final partnership.

Elliott kills Victorian hopes with six-wicket haul

Handscomb tried to do it himself, but could only sky an attempted flick over midwicket, Nivethan Radhakrishnan running in from the boundary to take the catch and spark wild scenes.

The Tigers should lift off the bottom of a crowded ladder while second-placed Victoria missed a chance to push clear of the pack with three matches to play.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 7 4 1 2 0 0 4.63 6.3 36.93
2 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 7 3 3 1 0 0 4.34 6.3 29.64
3 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 7 2 2 3 0 0 6.15 6.6 27.75
4 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 7 2 3 2 0 0 6.41 5.6 26.01
5 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 7 2 3 2 0 0 6.09 5.4 25.49
6 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 7 2 3 2 0 0 5.11 5.8 24.91

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

Related News