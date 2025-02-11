Elliott, Bell bowl Tassie to victory in Shield thriller

Kieran Elliott took 10 wickets in the match and was well supported by Gabe Bell as Tasmania won an exciting Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria by 20 runs

Peter Handscomb's rearguard has fallen short as Kieran Elliott powered Tasmania home against Victoria for a thrilling 20-run Sheffield Shield victory.

Elliott followed his first innings, four-wicket haul with 6-84 in 28.1 overs on Tuesday as the hosts defied early rain and several Victorian stands to notch a crucial, second victory this season.

Set 270 for victory after Jake Weatherald's blazing day-three century, Victoria resumed on Tuesday 2-55 and inched towards the total in between morning rain delays.

Handscomb (93) had support from Sam Elliott (34) before Sam Harper (31) joined the former Test bat and put the visitors within reach.

But Elliott ended both of those partnerships and then nabbed Will Sutherland (18 off 16) to again stunt their march before the second new ball was due.

Gabe Bell (3-93) then found Fergus O'Neill's edge and left the Vics needing 21 from their final partnership.

Handscomb tried to do it himself, but could only sky an attempted flick over midwicket, Nivethan Radhakrishnan running in from the boundary to take the catch and spark wild scenes.

The Tigers should lift off the bottom of a crowded ladder while second-placed Victoria missed a chance to push clear of the pack with three matches to play.

