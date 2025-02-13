Jewell, Owen overpower Vics but Tigers miss bonus point

It was (briefly) the Mitch Owen show again in Hobart, but Tasmania rued narrowly missing out on an extra point

Mitchell Owen has unleashed some more fireworks and Caleb Jewell cracked a sparkling century to lead Tasmania to a five-wicket One Day Cup win over Victoria at Bellerive Oval.

In reply to Victoria's 9-266, Tasmania chased down the victory target with a whopping 57 balls to spare in Thursday's match.

But it was not quite enough to clinch a bonus point. The Tigers needed 21 off the 40th over of their chase, bowled by Todd Murphy.

Jewell and Tom Rogers (7no) hit three boundaries between them but fell short to all but end (what were already slim) hopes of making the final.

"We were trying for a bonus point but it wasn't quite to be," said Jewell.

Owen made headlines when he smashed 108 off 42 balls to lead the Hobart Hurricanes to victory in the BBL final against Sydney Thunder in January.

The 23-year-old was at it again on Thursday, thumping 48 off 19 balls to get Tasmania's run chase off to a flyer.

Fellow opener Jewell picked up where Owen left off, finishing unbeaten on 105no off 115 balls.

Jewell brought up his ton with a six off Sam Elliott over mid-wicket, with his innings featuring eight fours and three sixes.

Victoria would have surged into second spot with victory over Tasmania, but instead dropped to fourth with only one round remaining before the March 1 final.

The Vics (13 points) are three points behind second-placed NSW (16 points), while Tasmania (11 points) are fifth and now appear out of the running.

NSW host Victoria in the final round in what shapes as effectively an elimination final.

Sam Harper (50 off 57 balls) got Victoria off to a solid start, but his dismissal sparked a mini slump as the visitors staggered to 5-130 in the 30th over.

Marcus Harris (2), Peter Handscomb (23) and Harry Dixon (24) were all back in the sheds by that stage.

But a quick-fire 68 from 70 balls from Victoria's Tom Rogers (who shares a name with the Tasmania paceman, but is no relation) and handy knocks from Will Sutherland (30 off 34 balls) and Sam Elliott (46no off 43 balls) lifted Victoria to a respectable total.

Test allrounder Beau Webster finished with 2-41 from nine overs, while Raf MacMillan (2-39) was the only other multiple wicket-taker.

Owen began Tasmania's run chase powerfully, with the home side 0-67 in the sixth over before he skied a catch to Harris.

Charlie Wakim (44), Jordan Silk (29) and Tim Ward (22) posted handy runs, but Jewell inflicted the bulk of the damage.

He unleashed a series of beautiful drives en route to his half-century, and upped the tempo with some big heaves to lift his team to victory.

