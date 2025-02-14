InMobi
Aussie trio shine in WPL opener as Perry's RCB launch title defence

AAP
AAP

Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner all hit half-centuries in the WPL 2025 season opener

Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney both cracked superb half-centuries, but it was their Australian teammate Ellyse Perry who ended up trumping them in a scintillating opening to the Women's Premier League in India.

The trio of Aussie luminaries all shone with half-centuries, and Gardner's first knock as Gujarat Giants' captain in Friday's WPL launch match in Vadodara proved particularly special as she cracked eight sixes in her blistering 39-ball 79 not out.

Gardner also took two wickets in an exceptional first over as she looked on course to lead her side to victory over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, only for Perry to lead the fightback and Indian star Richa Ghosh to finish the job dazzlingly as RCB launched their defence with a six-wicket win.

"Pretty flattening to be honest," admitted a dejected Gardner, whose side posted 5-201 before RCB pulled off a record WPL chase to win.

"Two-hundred was probably only a par score and we needed to bowl really well. It was not to be unfortunately. We dropped some chances, which hurt us in the end."

The most crucial miss came when Ghosh was dropped in the deep by Simran Shaikh as she hoicked her first ball off Priya Mishra, a full toss, to deep midwicket.

It was a fatal let off as Ghosh went on to play a stupendous innings, blazing 64no off just 27 balls to lead RCB to a win with nine balls to spare. 

Gardner, who had picked up the key wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge with just her second and sixth balls at the top of the order, was later targeted in her second over by Ghosh, who smashed her for 4, 6, 4, 4 and 4 – 22 in all, plus one wide.

The India wicketkeeper hit seven fours and four sixes and was given impressive support from Kanika Ahuja (30no off 13) as the pair led the champions home.

Earlier, Perry, back after her hip injury suffered in the Ashes Test, had set the tone in RCB's chase with a 34-ball 57, which featured two sixes and was facilitated by her being dropped twice.

The superstar allrounder couldn't bowl for RCB as she recovers from her injury, and they missed her excellence as Mooney (56 off 42) hit her fourth WPL half-century, which included three successive fours off the spin of compatriot Georgia Wareham, who proved hugely expensive with her 1-50 off three overs.

Gardner, who's taken over the captaincy to let Mooney concentrate on her wicketkeeping and batting, put on a spectacular show, depositing three successive sixes off Prema Rawat – straight, over deep midwicket and deep square leg – before getting to 50 off 25 balls.

Three more sixes followed in an over from VJ Joshitha as she cleared the rope eight times, equalling the WPL record in a single innings that New Zealander Sophie Devine recorded in 2023.

Australians at WPL 2025

Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Heather Graham

UP Warriorz: Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath

WPL 2025 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women RCB 1 1 0 0 0 0.869 0 2
2 Delhi Capitals Women Delhi Capitals Women DEL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Mumbai Indians Women Mumbai Indians Women MI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 UP Warriorz UP Warriorz UPW 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Gujarat Giants Gujarat Giants GUJ 1 0 1 0 0 -0.869 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

