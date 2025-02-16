Shield run home: Exciting ending looms for closest season in years

Less than a win separates the five sides below South Australia on Shield table

Three rounds remain of the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield season and it's shaping up as one of the closest in recent memory.

Only 4.63 points separate the sides ranked between two and six (a win is worth six points), meaning every team is still a realistic possibility of featuring in the Shield final on March 26-29.

Below is a look at each state's remaining three matches and their path to the end-of-season decider.

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D No results N/R Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 South Australia Men SA 7 4 1 2 0 0 4.63 6.3 36.93 2 Victoria Men VIC 7 3 3 1 0 0 4.34 6.3 29.64 3 Queensland Bulls QLD 7 2 2 3 0 0 6.15 6.6 27.75 4 Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 7 2 3 2 0 0 6.41 5.6 26.01 5 NSW Men NSW 7 2 3 2 0 0 6.09 5.4 25.49 6 Western Australia Men WA 7 2 3 2 0 0 5.11 5.8 24.91 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn N/R: No results Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

South Australia

Wins: 4 | Points 36.93

Most runs: Henry Hunt (552) | Most wickets: Nathan McAndrew (28)

Remaining matches:

Home v Tasmania, Adelaide Oval (Feb 18-21) Away v Victoria, CitiPower Centre (Mar 6-9) Home v Queensland, Karen Rolton Oval (Mar 15-18)

South Australia have a comfy lead on top of the table by 7.29 points but they will have to keep winning to ensure they feature in their first final since 2016-17.

Two home matches, one at Adelaide Oval and one at Karen Rolton Oval is a big positive, however their remaining matches are against the teams currently ranked second, third and fourth.

If SA can secure two more victories to go to six wins for the season, they would be all but assured of a spot in the decider - the last time a side missed the Shield final with six wins to their name was Western Australia in the 2004-05 summer.

Victoria

Wins: 3 | Points 29.64

Most runs: Peter Handscomb (593) | Most wickets: Fergus O'Neill (27)

Remaining matches:

Away v NSW, SCG (Feb 18-21) Home v South Australia, CitiPower Centre (Mar 6-9) Away v Western Australia, WACA Ground (Mar 15-18)

Victoria came back to the pack a bit last season after consecutive Shield final appearances in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The Vics have the fewest batting bonus points of any side but have relied on their deep bowling attack to register three wins so far this season.

Their clash with SA in the penultimate round could ultimately decide who hosts the Shield final, but the Vics have a difficult road trip to Perth to finish off the season proper.

Queensland

Wins: 2 | Points 27.75

Most runs: Jack Clayton (533) | Most wickets: Mark Steketee (20)

Remaining matches:

Home v Western Australia, Gabba (Feb 18-21) Away v Tasmania, Bellerive Oval (Mar 6-9) Away v South Australia, Karen Rolton Oval (Mar 15-18)

Queensland were sitting in fifth spot at the Big Bash break but a massive win over NSW at the Gabba has revived the Bulls' final hopes.

They have a tough finish to the season with two away trips to round it out, but the return of Michael Neser and the strength of the Bulls' bowling attack will ensure they're always a chance of bowling out the opposition twice. The fitness of top-scorer Jack Clayton will be closely monitored, with the prolific left-hander retiring hurt with a hamstring injury in the win over the Blues.

Tasmania

Wins: 2 | Points 26.01

Most runs: Jake Weatherald (620) | Most wickets: Kieran Elliott (22)

Remaining matches:

Away v South Australia, Adelaide Oval (Feb 18-21) Home v Queensland, Bellerive Oval (Mar 6-9) Home v NSW, Bellerive Oval (Mar 15-18)

Tasmania were sitting in last place over the Christmas period and seemingly out of contention of the Shield's deciding match, but like with Queensland, an impressive win over Victoria has brightened their hopes.

Two home games, against the Bulls and the Blues, to finish the season is a huge advantage, although they have to face the red-hot South Australia away from before that.

Jake Weatherald's century against the Vics takes him to the top of the run-scorers' list for the season, a massive turnaround for the opener who played just one Shield match last summer.

NSW

Wins: 2 | Points 25.49

Most runs: Kurtis Patterson (546) | Most wickets: Jackson Bird, Jack Edwards (22)

Remaining matches:

Home v Victoria, SCG (Feb 18-21) Away v Western Australia, WACA Ground (Mar 6-9) Away v Tasmania, Bellerive Oval (Mar 15-18)

New South Wales' loss to Queensland saw them slip from third on the table to fifth, with their clash with Victoria now shaping as a decisive fixture for the Blues.

They finish with the season with two tough road trips - away to Western Australia and away to Tasmania.

NSW's batting has been solid throughout the season, and has been boosted by the return of Sam Konstas, but the Blues have earned the fewest bowling bonus points of any state. That weakness will be aided this week by the return of leading wicket-taker Jackson Bird, who had a hamstring injury.

Western Australia

Wins: 2 | Points 24.91

Most runs: Hilton Cartwright (536) | Most wickets: Brody Couch (21)

Remaining matches:

Away v Queensland, Gabba (Feb 18-21) Home v NSW, WACA Ground (Mar 6-9) Home v Victoria, WACA Ground (Mar 15-18)

The three-time reigning champions find themselves in the unfamiliar position of last on the table, but it would take a brave fan to write off the ultra-successful squad.

Sitting fewer than five points behind second place, a win over Queensland this round would drastically change the outlook for WA. Coach Adam Voges will be keeping hoping for some good news on the injury front with Sam Whiteman and Cameron Bancroft soon to return while Test allrounder Cameron Green remains unlikely to feaure at the close of the season but hasn't been ruled out.

No side has won the Shield four times in a row in the six-team era (Tasmania joined the competition in 1977-78).

