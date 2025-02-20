Tasmania bats face final-day fight to beat SA

Tasmania require another 217 runs on the final day to defeat ladder-leaders South Australia

Precocious talent Nivethan Radhakrishnan posted a half-century as Tasmania face a final-day fight for 217 more runs to defeat Sheffield Shield leaders South Australia.

Set 381 runs to win, the Tasmanians were 3-164 at stumps on Thursday's third day of play at Adelaide Oval.

Radhakrishnan, an Indian-born 22-year-old who can bowl spin with right and left arms, has underpinned the chase with an unbeaten 53.

The elegant opener will resume on the last day with Jake Doran, who is 19 not out.

Tasmania lost Jake Weatherald (10) early when the left-hander didn't play a shot to a Nathan McAndrew delivery which cut back to clip off stump.

Radhakrishnan and Tim Ward (29) took the score to 70 but the latter fell just after tea.

Like Weatherald, the left-handed Ward failed to offer a shot to McAndrew bowling around the wicket but was unlucky to be adjudged lbw, given the ball hit his thigh pad and appeared to be tracking over the stumps.

Radhakrishnan, who has represented Australia in under-16 and under-19 ranks, then featured in a 66-run partnership dominated by stalwart Jordan Silk.

Silk made 43 from 66 balls but was bowled by SA leg-spinner Lloyd Pope - he chopped on attempting a drive through the off-side an hour before stumps.

Earlier, SA were all out for 388 in their second innings.

After resuming at 6-272, McAndrew and Ben Manenti quickly prospered.

McAndrew (41) and Manenti (36) struck five boundaries each and featured in a 78-run partnership.

Allrounder Liam Scott returned to the crease after retiring hurt on 43 because of a migraine late on day two, pushing his score to 69 not out.

Tasmanian quick Riley Meredith was the pick of the bowlers with 3-81 with seamer Gabe Bell (2-68) the only other multiple wicket-taker.

