NSW defeat ACT, now face anxious wait for finals fate

NSW Breakers have one foot in the WNCL final, but their hopes of reaching their first decider since 2019-20 still rest on the outcome of South Australia's game at the WACA

09:56 Play video NSW v ACT Meteors | WNCL

New South Wales have kept their Women's National Cricket League season alive with a rain-affected win over ACT Meteors, and now face a nervous wait to see if they will advance to the final.

The Breakers were 2-140 from 29 overs chasing the Meteors' 7-265 when rain forced players from the field at Cricket Central - comfortably ahead of the par score of 122.

Follow live: South Australia chasing 255 for a spot in the WNCL final

Following a lengthy delay, the game finally resumed with NSW needing three runs from 12 balls, with Georgia Adams taking just two legal deliveries to seal an eight-wicket (DLS) win.

It was enough to see them climb to second spot on the table on 33 points, but they will only remain there - and qualify to play Queensland in the WNCL final on March 2 - if South Australia fail to chase 255 in their ongoing game against Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

The third-ranked South Australians are on 30 points and will finish on 34 with a win in the west. The result also ended Tasmania's hopes of making the top two, regardless of the outcome of their ongoing game against Victoria in Hobart.

A breakthrough innings from 19-year-old Grace Lyons helped the Meteors post their solid total.

Lyons, who was part of Australia's U19 World Cup squad last month, had a previous high score of 33 from 15 List A games but after bringing up her first WNCL fifty, she looked poised to go even bigger before she holed out on 97 in the 49th over.

01:54 Play video ACT teen falls just shy of maiden ton in breakthrough innings

Her 119-run stand with Shivani Mehta (53) was crucial in helping the ACT recover from 3-51 after the Meteors elected to bat first.

Hannah Darlington (2-25) and Sammy-Jo Johnson, whose 2-35 included her 100th WNCL wicket, led the way with the ball for NSW.

Elsa Hunter (42) and Tahlia Wilson (38) gave the Breakers a solid start to their chase, while Anika Learoyd (29no) and Adams (21no) did enough to ensure they were safely ahead of the par score when the rain arrived.

WNCL 2024-25 standings