NSW defeat ACT, now face anxious wait for finals fate

NSW Breakers have one foot in the WNCL final, but their hopes of reaching their first decider since 2019-20 still rest on the outcome of South Australia's game at the WACA

NSW v ACT Meteors | WNCL

New South Wales have kept their Women's National Cricket League season alive with a rain-affected win over ACT Meteors, and now face a nervous wait to see if they will advance to the final.

The Breakers were 2-140 from 29 overs chasing the Meteors' 7-265 when rain forced players from the field at Cricket Central - comfortably ahead of the par score of 122.

Follow live: South Australia chasing 255 for a spot in the WNCL final

Following a lengthy delay, the game finally resumed with NSW needing three runs from 12 balls, with Georgia Adams taking just two legal deliveries to seal an eight-wicket (DLS) win.

It was enough to see them climb to second spot on the table on 33 points, but they will only remain there - and qualify to play Queensland in the WNCL final on March 2 - if South Australia fail to chase 255 in their ongoing game against Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

The third-ranked South Australians are on 30 points and will finish on 34 with a win in the west. The result also ended Tasmania's hopes of making the top two, regardless of the outcome of their ongoing game against Victoria in Hobart. 

A breakthrough innings from 19-year-old Grace Lyons helped the Meteors post their solid total.

Lyons, who was part of Australia's U19 World Cup squad last month, had a previous high score of 33 from 15 List A games but after bringing up her first WNCL fifty, she looked poised to go even bigger before she holed out on 97 in the 49th over.

ACT teen falls just shy of maiden ton in breakthrough innings

Her 119-run stand with Shivani Mehta (53) was crucial in helping the ACT recover from 3-51 after the Meteors elected to bat first.

Hannah Darlington (2-25) and Sammy-Jo Johnson, whose 2-35 included her 100th WNCL wicket, led the way with the ball for NSW.

Elsa Hunter (42) and Tahlia Wilson (38) gave the Breakers a solid start to their chase, while Anika Learoyd (29no) and Adams (21no) did enough to ensure they were safely ahead of the par score when the rain arrived. 

WNCL 2024-25 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Total points
PTS
1 Queensland Fire Queensland Fire QLD 12 8 4 0 0 0.952 0.5 4 35.5
2 NSW Women NSW Women NSW 12 8 4 0 0 0.343 0 1 33
3 South Australia Women South Australia Women SA 12 7 5 0 0 0.405 0 2 30
4 Tasmanian Tigers Women Tasmanian Tigers Women TAS 11 6 5 0 0 0.036 0 3 27
5 Victoria Women Victoria Women VIC 11 6 5 0 0 -0.259 0 1 25
6 ACT Meteors ACT Meteors ACT 12 3 9 0 0 -0.863 0 2 14
7 Western Australia Women Western Australia Women WA 12 3 9 0 0 -0.541 0 1 13

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

PTS: Total points

