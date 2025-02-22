Australia bowl first to launch Champions Trophy campaign

Marnus Labuschagne has been named for Australia's Champions Trophy opener against England

The 2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy is broadcast exclusively on Prime Video in Australia. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial

Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl in their Champions Trophy opener against England in Lahore.

Captain Steve Smith confirmed at the toss that out-of-form batter Marnus Labuschagne had been selected, while wicketkeepers Alex Carey and Josh Inglis have both won a spot in the XI.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Matt Short, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson England XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

"He (Carey) has been batting really nicely," Smith told Prime.

"The two keepers played together in the Test matches we just played (against Sri Lanka), and it worked out really well. Both are quality batters."

Australia enter the Champions Trophy missing a host of their best players.

Star pace trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are out, along with injured allrounder Mitch Marsh.

Marcus Stoinis retired in the lead-up to the tournament.

Labuschagne's spot in Australia's ODI set-up has been heavily questioned following his dramatic drop in form in the Test arena.

The 30-year-old has also struggled in ODI cricket of late, failing to surpass 19 in his past six innings.

But he has been given the chance to shine against England, named to bat at No.4, behind Matt Short, Travis Head and Smith.

Australia have included left-arm seamers Spencer Johnson and Ben Dwarshuis alongside right-armer Nathan Ellis as part of the new-look pace attack.

"(There will be) a little bit of swing up top. We'll try and utilise that as much as possible," Smith said when asked about the two left-arm seamers.

"It's a match-up thing, so that's why we went with that."

England have named all three of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Brydon Carse, the pace trio expected to play a major role in next summer's Ashes series, in their XI.

Coach Brendon McCullum also sprung a surprise by listing wicketkeeper Jamie Smith at three.

2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Australia's Group B fixtures

February 22: Australia v England, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

February 25: Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi (8pm AEDT)

February 28: Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 4: Semi-final 1, Dubai (8pm AEDT)

March 5: Semi-final 2, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 9: Final, Lahore or Dubai (8pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly

