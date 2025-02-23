Owen stuns with 48-ball century, SA to host the final

South Australia will host the One-Day Cup final at Adelaide Oval despite the Tasmania opener's blistering knock

Mitch Owen has produced yet another heroic batting display, crushing 149 off 69 balls in Tasmania's thrilling two-wicket One-Day Cup win over South Australia.

Ladder leaders South Australia posted a formidable 9-329 in Sunday's match at Adelaide Oval courtesy of hefty knocks from Mackenzie Harvey (129 off 118 balls) and Daniel Drew (63 off 55).

Owen went into overdrive in Tasmania's run chase, cracking 14 fours and 10 sixes in a blistering knock that helped lift the visitors to 3-197 by the 20th over.

He reached his century in just 48 balls, the second quickest in the competition's history after Jake Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball ton last season.

It was also the fourth quickest century by an Australian man in List A cricket.

Fastest List A centuries by Australian men Batter Balls Match Venue Year Jake Fraser-McGurk 29 South Australia v Tasmania Karen Rolton Oval 2023 Glenn Maxwell 40 Australia v Netherlands Delhi 2023 Matthew Wade 45 Australia A v Derbyshire Derby 2019 Mitch Owen 48 Tasmania v South Australia Adelaide Oval 2025 David Hussey 49 Nottinghamshire v Somerset Trent Bridge 2009

It was a near mirror image to his heroics in the BBL final, when his 108 off 42 balls lifted the Hobart Hurricanes to victory over the Sydney Thunder.

Owen's innings on Sunday finally came to an end when he was bowled between his legs by Wes Agar, with Tasmania slipping to 8-291 in the 39th over.

With Tasmania still requiring 39 runs to win, Will Prestwidge (26no) and Tom Rogers (16no) dug in to see their team over the line with six balls to spare.

South Australia entered Sunday's match knowing they had already secured a spot in the March 1 final, and they were then guaranteed hosting rights when Victoria beat NSW.

That result catapulted Victoria from fourth to second, securing the Vics a spot in next Saturday's day-night final against SA at Adelaide Oval.

Tasmania finished the season in fifth spot with three wins, three losses and a no-result from their seven games.

South Australia made a hot start on Sunday, reaching 1-207 by the 33rd over as Harvey (14 fours, four sixes) and Drew took control.

Tigers allrounder Beau Webster (3-48) helped limit the damage, claiming wickets with both spin and medium pace to ensure South Australia's total didn't become insurmountable.

Although Tasmania lost wickets at regular intervals, Owen's explosiveness ensured they had plenty of runs on the scoreboard.

The 23-year-old cracked the hosts' attack to all parts of the ground, with Jordan Buckingham (1-79 off eight overs) and Wes Agar (2-91 off 10 overs) suffering the bulk of the punishment.

Spinner Lloyd Pope (2-46 off 10 overs) was South Australia's best bowler.

One-Day Cup standings 2024-25