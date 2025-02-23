Kohli reigns supreme as India leave Pak on verge of elimination

Virat Kohli broke another ODI record on his way to a match-winning century over Pakistan on Sunday

Indian maestro Virat Kohli has given the perfect riposte to any foolhardy doubters by compiling yet another match-winning unbeaten century to all but send hosts Pakistan spinning out of their own Champions Trophy.

In a clash transported to Dubai from Pakistan, Kohli's mastery remained immovable as he crafted 100 not out, a record-extending 51st ODI century of his career, to steer India to a six-wicket win over the champions on Sunday.

Once again rising to the occasion in what shaped as his biggest match of the year, milestone man Kohli made it another landmark day by becoming the quickest batter to the 14,000-run mark in ODIs in his 287th innings.

The 36-year-old can't help but keep hearing the suggestions his powers are declining but the great ones don't listen.

Instead, he joined Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara in the 14,000 club before reaching his ton by clouting the winning runs through the covers with his seventh boundary off 111 balls.

"To be honest, at 36, it's very good. I just need to put my feet up for two days," smiled Kohli.

"It takes a lot out of me now to be putting that kind of effort on the field, and I'm just thankful we have a bit of time off."

The great man will get his week's break, happy in the knowledge that his side have almost booked their semi-final place already, even before they play New Zealand in Dubai next Sunday.

Kohli guided India to their target of 4-244 in just 42.3 overs, making it seem almost routine with Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67 balls) joining him in the key third-wicket partnership of 114 off 128 balls.

"I have a decent understanding of my game over the years," said Kohli, who was also aided by Shubman Gill's 46.

"My job was pretty clear – control the middle overs, try and go after the seam bowlers and not take too many risks against the spinners but keep rotating strike."

That's exactly what he did – and as for all the talk of supposed fading powers, India captain Rohit Sharma just shrugged: "People sitting inside the dressing room are not surprised with what he has done."

Kohli's effort capitalised on the earlier excellence of Kuldeep Yadav (3-40), who did most to ensure Pakistan, who'd opted to bat, were bowled out for 241 with two balls left.

Saud Shakeel top-scored with 62 off 76 and shared a 104-run stand with captain Mohammad Rizwan (46) but Pakistan slumped from 2-151 in the 34th over, losing their last eight wickets for just 90.

Kohli even completed his great day by taking two catches to move on to 158, beating the Indian outfielding record of 156 held by Mohammad Azharuddin.

The great rivals met at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium because India wouldn't play in the home of their neighbours, and having to play at a neutral venue certainly didn't help Pakistan's cause as they lost a second-straight match following their hammering by New Zealand in the opener.

It means that qualification for the semi-finals is now out of their hands as they have to hope other results go their way.

Most runs in Men's ODIs 18,426 Sachin Tendulkar (India) 14,234 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka/Asia/ICC) 14,085* Virat Kohli (India) 13,704 Ricky Ponting (Australia/ICC) 13,430 Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka/Asia) 12,650 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka/Asia) (* - denotes still playing)

2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy

2025 ICC men's Champions Trophy standings