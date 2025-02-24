Protea showdown whets appetite for Lord's rematch

The proliferation of ICC events means Australia will face South Africa in two separate ICC events in the space of four months

When it comes to the ICC's cluttered global schedule, Pat Cummins understands the less-can-mean-more argument.

But in terms of Australia's desire to fill out their burgeoning trophy cabinet, the answer is always the more the better.

Australia will face South Africa on Tuesday night in Rawalpindi, where the winner will take an enormous stride towards the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Some 105 days later the sides will meet again in the final of a different ICC event, the World Test Championship decider at Lord's.

Few of the players on show in Tuesday's ODI will feature in London, with Cummins' ankle injury meaning none of Australia's Test bowlers are in Pakistan.

Still, it highlights the sprawling nature of ICC events, up from the one 50-over World Cup every four years that existed until the late 1990s.

"It's just the nature of world cricket at the moment," Cummins told AAP while promoting Prime Video's exclusive Champions Trophy coverage.

"There's so much cricket, international and franchise tournaments that you do feel like you come across the same players a few times throughout a year."

The Champions' Trophy and T20 World Cup the only bilateral or global trophies Australia's men don't currently hold.

But the national captain does appreciate that rarity can add value.

In the four-year cycle between 2025 and 2028, no less than six ICC global trophies will be available for the world's best men's teams.

They include two T20 World Cups, two Test Championships, an ODI World Cup in 2027 and this year's Champions' Trophy.

Cricket will also enter the Olympics in 2028 using the T20 format, three months before a T20 World Cup is then played in Australia and New Zealand.

"Every tournament you want to win, but, you know, I think those ones that are scarcer have that little bit extra on them," Cummins said.

"That scarcity is what made the one-day World Cup in 2023 so special. You play it once every four years.

"It's got a lot of history, but there's that small moment in time where you can win that trophy.

"The World Test Championship is an interesting one in that it's a two-year tournament effectively, which I think is a point of difference.

"Around that, the tournaments do happen quite often. But so does the IPL, so does the Big Bash. You still want to win those trophies."

What's not in question is that when it comes to tournament play and winning trophies, Australia do it best.

The 2023 ODI World Cup win was considered one of the team's greatest ever triumphs, while the maiden 2021 T20 success also ranks highly.

The Champions Trophy may not hold the same prestige, but victory would arguably be as impressive.

Missing their entire frontline pace attack, Australia beat England in their opener on Saturday after a supreme chase of 352 was led by Josh Inglis' unbeaten 120.

"We just love tournament play," Cummins said.

"It's not fearing and being willing to take the game on. Being brave enough to bowl first and backing yourself to chase whatever.

"In a bilateral series, you've just got to be slightly better than the opposition.

"But in a tournament you've got to be able to set yourself apart and take the game on, otherwise you're normally middle of the pack."

2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Australia's Group B fixtures

February 22: beat England by five wickets (15 balls remaining)

February 25: Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi (8pm AEDT)

February 28: Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 4: Semi-final 1, Dubai (8pm AEDT)

March 5: Semi-final 2, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 9: Final, Lahore or Dubai (8pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly

