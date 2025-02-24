Ravindra tons up as New Zealand, India lock semi spots

New Zealand and India qualified for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after the Black Caps beat Bangladesh, who were knocked out along with hosts Pakistan

New Zealand have reached the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy taking India along with them after Rachin Ravindra's century and inspired bowling from Michael Bracewell ensured a five-wicket win over Group A opponents Bangladesh.

Chasing 237 for victory thanks to Bracewell's four-wicket haul, New Zealand lost Will Young for a duck in the opening over and Kane Williamson for five shortly after, but Ravindra's classy 112 and Tom Latham's 55 secured the victory with 23 balls to spare.

Bangladesh earlier squandered a good start. They made 9-236 in 50 overs thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77 and Jaker Ali's 45 but paid a heavy price for 178 dot balls in their innings.

The result meant that defending champions Pakistan joined Bangladesh in being knocked out of the tournament after losing their opening two matches against New Zealand and India.

Setting the tone with the ball! Michael Bracewell’s career-best ODI figures (4-26) capped off with the Player of the Match award in Rawalpindi 🏅 #ChampionsTrophy #CricketNation #BANvNZ 📸 = ICC/Getty pic.twitter.com/kAkWIw2uZO — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 24, 2025

"That's nice (to go through). We knew Bangladesh were a tough challenge on this wicket," New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said.

"The way we were able to pull it back in the middle with the ball was pleasing. It's probably the hardest thing to do in one-day cricket, take wickets in the middle and I think Bracewell was outstanding."

Ravindra, who came into the side in place of the ill Daryl Mitchell, was nearly run out while on 25 but settled his nerves with delightful boundaries on the off side.

After Devon Conway was castled by Mustafizur Rahman for 30, Ravindra continued to grind and made the most of being dropped on 93 by Mehidy Hasan Miraz before scoring his fourth one-day international century.

The left-hander, who forged a 129-run partnership with the in-form Latham, was handed another lifeline after being dropped by Mahmudullah on 105 before finally departing with the job all but done.

Glenn Phillips made an unbeaten 21 and Bracewell scored 11 not out to take their team home.

Earlier, Bangladesh made a solid start after being asked to bat first but poor shot selection by their middle order batsmen meant they ended up with a modest total.

"It was a pretty good wicket to bat on. We needed two big partnerships but the way we batted was really disappointing," said Shanto.

"The batting unit needs to improve a lot."

2025 ICC men's Champions Trophy standings

Round 1 Group A Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 New Zealand Men NZ 2 2 0 0 0 0.863 0 4 2 India Men IND 2 2 0 0 0 0.647 0 4 3 Bangladesh Men BAN 2 0 2 0 0 -0.443 0 0 4 Pakistan Men PAK 2 0 2 0 0 -1.087 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points Group B Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 South Africa Men SA 1 1 0 0 0 2.14 0 2 2 Australia Men AUS 1 1 0 0 0 0.475 0 2 3 England Men ENG 1 0 1 0 0 -0.475 0 0 4 Afghanistan Men AFG 1 0 1 0 0 -2.14 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

