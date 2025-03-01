Cricket.com.au's WNCL team of the tournament

1. Tahlia Wilson (New South Wales)

Matches: 12 | Runs: 667 | Ave: 60.63 | SR: 85.51 | 100s/50s: 2/2 | HS: 142

Named player of the season, Wilson put in a campaign for the ages. Her 667 runs are the third most in the competition's 29-season history, and she is peaking at the right time with two centuries in the final two rounds of the home-and-away season. She could easily take the gloves in this team too, but Darke got the edge based on dismissals per innings.

2. Maddy Darke (wk) (Western Australia)

Matches: 12 | Runs: 543 | Ave: 49.36 | SR: 77.68 | 100s/50s: 0/5 | HS: 86 | Ct: 13 | St: 3

Another of Australia's up-and-coming wicketkeeper-batters joins Wilson at the top of the order after another impressive season for Western Australia. She takes the gloves, with the second-most dismissals for 2024-25 behind Bridget Patterson.

3. Courtney Webb (South Australia)

Matches: 12 | Runs: 572 | Ave: 52.00 | SR: 94.54 | 100s/50s: 2/3 | HS: 120

Webb enjoyed another excellent season at No.3 for South Australia, scoring centuries against Queensland and Victoria, alongside knocks of 67no, 62 and 53. She scored at a good pace across the season too, with an impressive strike rate of 94.54.

4. Charli Knott (Queensland)

Matches: 12 | Runs: 542 | Ave: 54.20 | SR: 90.18 | 100s/50s: 1/4 | HS: 110 | Wickets: 12 | Ave: 28.66 | Econ: 5.13 | BBI: 3-22

Knott produced her best all-round season in the WNCL this summer, with her 542 the most runs hit by a Queenslander in a single season. She is only the second Fire player to pass the 500-run mark, after Georgia Redmayne, while her breakthrough first WNCL hundred came against South Australia at the Adelaide Oval. With the ball she remained consistent taking 12 wickets.

5. Ella Hayward (Victoria)

Matches: 12 | Runs: 446 | Ave: 40.54 | SR: 77.43 | 100s/50s: 1/2 | HS: 112* | Wickets: 21 | Ave: 21.95 | Econ: 4.58 | BBI: 6-31

Hayward was another allrounder who enjoyed a breakout season in the one-day domestic competition. She was handed the job of No.3 this season - a serious nod to her potential, given one of the best first drops to ever do it, Meg Lanning, moved down the order to provide the opportunity - and she repaid the faith with her first century. The 21-year-old also picked up 21 wickets with her spin, capping off an outstanding campaign.

6. Jess Jonassen (c) (Queensland)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 332 | Ave: 41.50 | SR: 98.51 | 50s: 3 | HS: 89 | Wickets: 20 | Ave: 19.80 | Econ: 4.90 | BBI: 4-31

Ever-consistent with the bowl, Jonassen found another gear with the bat this season, striking at nearly a run a ball and making some vital contributions to the score. Her experience and leadership were crucial as the Fire bounced back from back-to-back losses in the opening games to a first-place finish.

7. Nicola Carey (Tasmania)

Matches: 12 | Runs: 354 | Ave: 32.15 | SR: 76.12 | 100s/50s: 1/1 | HS: 120 | Wickets: 19 | Ave: 22.52 | Econ: 4.99 | BBI: 3-26

While she recorded a century against finalists Queensland, it was her bowling that earned Nicola Carey a place amongst the top performers of this season. The medium-pace bowler was a vital cog in Tasmania’s spin-heavy attack. The side regularly turned to her for a breakthrough, which she provided more often than not.

8. Amanda-Jade Wellington (South Australia)

Matches: 12 | Ave: Runs: 186 | SR: 90.29 | HS: 37 | Wickets: 29 | Econ: 5.04 | Ave: 20.48 | BBI: 4-29

Wellington was the leading wicket taker of the competition with 29 scalps – six more than the second-placed Maisy Gibson. The leg-spinner ticked off the wickets column in every game and also put in handy contributions with the bat in the middle order throughout the season.

9. Sammy-Jo Johnson (New South Wales)

Matches: 11 | Runs: 150 | SR: 99.33 | HS: 46* | Wickets: 21 | Econ: 5.24 | Ave: 19.38 | BBI: 4-40

In a season dominated by spinners, Johnson was the most productive pace bowler. She ensured the Breakers got off to a positive start in the tournament with her all-round effort of 46no and 4-44 in the opening match against their eventual finals opponent, Queensland, and finished the round games with three impressive spells of bowling.

10. Nicola Hancock (Queensland)

Matches: 12 | Wickets: 16 | Econ: 4.67 | Ave: 28.93 | BBI: 4-53

As the frontline quick for the table-toppers, Hancock created the pressure on the opposition lineups with her economical spells. Her best figures of 4-53 came in Queensland's nine-run win over South Australia, where she removed the opposition captain Bridget Patterson for a duck, before dismantling the middle order.

11. Maisy Gibson (Tasmania)

Matches: 12 | Wickets: 23 | Econ: 4.39 | Ave: 20.65 | BBI: 4-40

In a packed Tasmanian spin attack, Gibson stood out for her ability to consistently create chances for her side. Batters found the leggie difficult to get through as she found a way to strike regularly.

12. Anika Learoyd (New South Wales)

Matches: 12 | Runs: 497 | Ave: 45.18 | SR: 74.40 | 100s/50s: 1/4 | HS: 101

Learoyd absolutely deserved a spot in this side and was only forced out of the first XI by the three other No.3s who also put together outstanding seasons. She started the season at No.6 but forced her way back up to first drop and stayed there, with her century and four fifties crucial in helping NSW make the final.

