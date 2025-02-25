Fire, Heat coach eyes success after penning two contract

On the eve of the third final that the Fire and Heat have contested this season, coach Mark Sorell has signed a new two-year contract

Mark Sorell has extended his tenure as Queensland Fire and Brisbane Heat coach, penning a new two-year deal that will see him at the helm of both teams for the next two seasons.

Sorell, who took over from Ashley Noffke ahead of the 2024-25 season, is hoping to claim his first piece of silverware as Fire coach when Queensland meet New South Wales in the 50-over Women’s National Cricket League final on Sunday.

He has already been on the cusp of success this summer, guiding the Brisbane Heat to both the Weber WBBL and T20 Spring Challenge finals, only to fall short at the final hurdle.

"It has been a strong season on and off the field for our women’s program and Mark’s excellent efforts as head coach have been acknowledged with a new two-year contract," Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said.

“He has an excellent rapport with our current squads as well as the exciting young talent that is flourishing in our elite cricket system.

"We’re delighted that Mark will continue to play a leading role in building a successful future for the Fire and the WBBL Heat programs."

Sorell oversees a Queensland program that has turned into a conveyer belt of young talent, including recent Australia debutant Georgia Voll.

Lucy Hamilton and Lilly Bassingthwaighte were members of the Australian Under-19 World Cup squad last month, while Grace Parsons, Charli Knott and Nic Hancock all represented Australia A earlier in the 2024-25 season.

An assistant coach with the Fire and Heat and part of the QC pathways system for more than five years prior to taking on the top jobs, Sorell began his coaching career with South Australia where he coached the state women’s and men’s teams.

He was also Australian women’s coach between 2005 and 2007.

Sorell said he was excited the Fire had another shot at WNCL glory after they finished as runners-up last season to three-time champions Tasmania.

"The players have worked diligently to strengthen their individual skills this season as well as improving as a team,’" he said.

"We’ve been competitive throughout all competitions this season and now we have the opportunity to play in another Final this weekend. The group continue to lift themselves and we’re looking forward to getting out on Allan Border Field this weekend and enjoying the experience."