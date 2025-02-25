Australia, Proteas split points as high-stakes Afghan clash looms

00:41 Play video 'Wickets at the top key against South Africa': Head

Australia's are set for their highest stakes ODI since the 2023 World Cup final after Rawalpindi rain put paid to their Champions Trophy group-stage contest with South Africa.

The Aussie-Protea rivalry will be put on hold until June's World Test Championship final after their Group B match was washed out without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.

The covers were out when the toss was meant to take place and were never lifted as steady rain fell on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match was abandoned less than three hours after it was supposed to begin.

"I did look on Apple Weather a couple days ago and did see a few days of rain but didn't expect to be washed out," captain Steve Smith told the host broadcaster. "Not ideal, but can't do much about it."

South Africa had beaten Australia in 15 of their last 19 ODI meetings.

But the perennial nearly-men at ICC events saw the six-time world champions maintain their hold over them at major events when Australia clinched a thrilling three-wicket World Cup semi-final win in Kolkata in 2023.

But given Australia's long list of missing players in Pakistan, Temba Bavuma's side would have fancied their chances of avenging that result.

"It is frustrating," said Bavuma. "We would have loved to get in a game of cricket. You would have had two teams coming into the game high on confidence.

"You don't really have to say much from a motivation point of view. You mention Australia, that gets the guys chomping (at the bit)."

Unless they meet in the final of the Champions Trophy, the two sides will have to wait for the WTC decider at Lord's later this year to face off again.

Smith's undermanned side now returns to Lahore, where they pulled off a record run chase against England on Saturday, for their third and final group match against Afghanistan.

The Afghans have troubled Australia at recent major white-ball events – they lost only at the 2023 World Cup due to a Glenn Maxwell miracle double-ton, before trumping them at last year's T20 tournament – and will be formidable foes for what could be a virtual quarter-final.

"Our equation is pretty simple now," captain Smith told the host broadcaster. "Onto the next one now against Afghanistan – if we win I think we're locked in for the top four.

"They're a dangerous side on their day like every team in this tournament – that's the beauty of this tournament with the eight best teams.

"Anyone could have a good day so we'll have to be on our game."

Before their Australia match on Friday, Afghanistan face England in Lahore on Wednesday. Another England defeat there would likely make the Afghanistan match a must-win for Australia.

Splitting the points benefits South Africa more than Australia given they opened their Champions Trophy account with a comprehensive win over Afghanistan that has left their net-run rate four times as high as the second-placed Aussies'.

An Australian win over Afghanistan will guarantee their progression to the semi-finals, but a defeat could now spell the end of their campaign.

2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Australia's Group B fixtures

February 22: beat England by five wickets (15 balls remaining)

February 25: Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi (8pm AEDT)

February 28: Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 4: Semi-final 1, Dubai (8pm AEDT)

March 5: Semi-final 2, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 9: Final, Lahore or Dubai (8pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly

