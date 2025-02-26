Behrendorff eyes 'next chapter' after state retirement call

Jason Behrendorff has declared he still has "plenty of cricket" left in him despite closing the door on one chapter in today announcing his retirement from state cricket.

The decorated left-armer has played his last match for Western Australia – the state he joined as a teenager after growing up in Canberra – but will continue to play T20 cricket at home and abroad.

The 34-year-old has likely also played his last match for a WA-based team after leaving the Perth Scorchers following the KFC BBL|14 season to sign a three-year deal with Melbourne Renegades.

While Behrendorff doesn't have any cricket on the horizon in the coming months, the prolific fast bowler will no doubt be in demand on the franchise circuit after topping the competition's wickets tally in BBL|14.

Behrendorff also enjoyed a terrific Indian Premier League campaign with Mumbai Indians in 2023, taking 14 wickets, and was due to return last year until fracturing his leg while batting at training three days before flying out for the start of the season.

He hasn't played for WA since September last year (and since 2017 in red-ball cricket) and opted not to take a state contract for the 2024-25 season. He said the timing felt right to move onto the next phase of his career.

"I've been able to live my childhood dream playing state cricket to then have played some cricket for Australia as well," Behrendorff said following the announcement.

"The WACA has been my home for so long now.

"I've spent my whole adult life here, really. I turned 19 just as I came across and moved to Perth, and now nearly 35, I've have certainly had a lot of good times here.

Behrendorff has been part of 10 one-day and T20 title-winning campaigns during his career in WA // Getty

"I'm taking a step in a slightly different direction but by no means is it cricket finished for me; I've still got plenty of cricket left in me, but from a WA point of view, it's time to move on."

While the majority of Behrendorff's success has come with the white ball, playing in five one-day and four Big Bash title-winning sides with WA and the Scorchers, his output (126 wickets at 23.85) with the red ball across 31 first-class matches is just as impressive.

Behrendorff owns the second-best innings return (9-37 against Victoria in 2017) for WA in first-class cricket, also claiming the Sheffield Shield's ninth best match figures (14-89) after taking another five wickets in the second innings of that match.

He was also the Shield's leading fast bowler in 2013-14 (40 wickets) and played in their drawn final with NSW that season, which saw the title awarded to the Blues as the higher ranked team.

He's represented Australia in 12 one-day internationals, including five appearances at the 2019 World Cup in England where he collected 5-44 against the hosts at Lord's – one of his two five-wicket hauls in List A cricket.

Behrendorff finishes his career as Western Australia's fifth most successful bowler (75 wickets in 56 matches) in the 50-over format and played in all three finals during their recent three-peat, which he nominated as one of his two fondest memories from his time in WA.

"To be able to be that consistent in that format for three consecutive years was something that is really special to do as a group and it's very hard to do as well," he said.

The second was the Scorchers' first title in BBL|03 when he was able to "soak up the atmosphere and embrace the crowd" while fielding on the eastern side of the WACA Ground in the final few overs.

"The pride that I have of what I've been able to achieve here in the West (and) feel like I've been able to contribute to leaving this place better than when I started, that's something that I'm really proud of," Behrendorff said.

"Success has come with that as well, which I'll look back fondly on those memories of winning championships for Western Australia and Perth Scorchers.

Behrendorff shares a moment with his children Harrison and Levi after winning the 2022-23 One-Day Cup // Getty

"At this stage, I don't have any cricket lined up in the next month or so, which is kind of scary but also really refreshing knowing that I can spend some time at home with my family and for my kids, just be a dad," he said.

"(To) be around, that's something that has been a huge part of my decision as well. I know that I'm away at various times with international commitments and franchise leagues, but I want to be home and be present for my kids … and be able to really immerse myself more in family life, which is so exciting."

