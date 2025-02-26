Green light: Kuhnemann action given all clear after testing

Matthew Kuhnemann is right to continue bowling after being cleared of an illegal action

Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann's bowling action has been given the all-clear after an independent assessment found it to be within the laws of the game.

Kuhnemann's action was reported by match officials during the second Test in Sri Lanka two weeks ago, clouding his immediate future at both international and domestic level.

However, after having his technique scrutinised at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, with a member of the ICC's panel of human movement specialists on deck to help determine the legitimacy of the action, Kuhnemann was given the green light to continue playing and bowling on Wednesday night (AEDT).

The left-arm tweaker's action was brought into questions following Australia's recent Warne-Muralidaran Trophy campaign in Galle, during which he took 16 wickets to finish as the series' leading wicket-taker.

Matt Kuhnemann's series v Sri Lanka:



• Wickets: 16

• Average: 17.2

• Strike Rate: 34.7



And here's all 16 of those wickets 🔥 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/7wtbt2NHIH — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 10, 2025

He proved the perfect foil for veteran spinner Nathan Lyon as Australia sealed their first series clean sweep in Asia in almost two decades.

This positive decision ensures Kuhnemann's availability for Australia's tour of West Indies in June and July, where a second spinner can often be required on dry, abrasive surfaces.

Kuhnemann, 28, played three Tests in India in 2023 and has played domestic cricket in Australia since 2017, but the second Test in Sri Lanka was the first time his action had come into question.

"We are pleased for Matt that this matter is now resolved. It has been a challenging period for Matt however he has carried himself exceptionally well," Ben Oliver, CA's Executive General Manager of National Teams, said in a statement.

"He has had the full support of Australian cricket and he can now move forward to the next phase of his international career with great confidence."

According to the ICC's Illegal Bowling Regulations, a player is deemed to have an illegal bowling action if their elbow joint exceeds 15 degrees at any point between when the arm goes horizontal and when the ball is released. Flexing, cocking or twisting the wrist during the delivery action is permitted.

Kuhnemann's next match could be as soon as March 6, when his Tasmania host Queensland in the Sheffield Shield.