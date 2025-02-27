South Australia v Victoria: One-Day Cup Final preview

Latest team news, broadcast info, start times as SA face Victoria to become the first team to lift the Dean Jones Trophy

Match details

Who: South Australia v Victoria

What: One-Day Cup final, men's domestic 50-over competition

When: March 1, 2025, first ball 2.05pm ACDT (2.35pm AEDT)

Where: Adelaide Oval

How to watch: Foxtel, Kayo Sports and cricket.com.au

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Officials: Sam Nogajski and Donovan Koch (field), Phil Gillespie (third), Steve Davis (match referee)

Highlights, news and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Tournament standings

You'd have to say two deserving finalists with South Australia and Victoria the only sides with four wins to their name.

SA finished on top largely thanks to their three bonus point wins, which also assisted their excellent net run-rate.

Victoria were fourth heading into the final round of matches, but they defeated NSW (second) and Queensland slipped up by losing to Western Australia, allowing the Vics to leapfrog both sides into the decider.

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Total points PTS 1 South Australia Men SA 7 4 2 0 1 0.25 0 3 21 2 Victoria Men VIC 7 4 3 0 0 -0.162 0 2 18 3 NSW Men NSW 7 3 3 0 1 0.099 0 2 16 4 Queensland Bulls QLD 7 3 3 0 1 0.244 0 1 15 5 Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 7 3 3 0 1 0.134 0 1 15 6 Western Australia Men WA 7 2 5 0 0 -0.481 0 1 9 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus PTS: Total points

What's the Dean Jones Trophy?

This is the first season that the winners of men's domestic one-day tournament have been awarded the Dean Jones Trophy, after the name of the perpetual trophy was unveiled in December.

Cricket Australia asked the public for their input during the #NameTheCup campaign, and former international and state star Jones was the most popular selection. Read more about that process here.

But who was Dean Jones? Well, the Unplayable Podcast goes in depth to detail the man behind the trophy in their latest episode, which you can listen to below.

Jones played 52 Tests (averaging 46.55 with the bat) and 164 ODIs (average of 44.61) and is considered by many as one of Australia's first great one-day players due to his dynamic batting, powerful running between wickets and X-factor ability to break a game open with a few cracks of his blade.

The squads

South Australia: Nathan McSweeney (c), Jordan Buckingham, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton Ins: Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Liam Scott. Outs: Wes Agar, Harry Conway

One-Day Cup player of the year Liam Scott returns, as does South Australia's first-choice quicks Brendan Doggett and Nathan McAndrew after the trio were rested following their last Sheffield Shield clash. Pacemen Wes Agar and Harry Conway are the unlucky pair to miss out.

Victoria: Will Sutherland (c), Scott Boland, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Ollie Peake, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle Ins: Scott Boland, Fergus O'Neill. Outs: Xavier Crone, Jon Merlo

Scott Boland returns to the Vics one-day side after being rested for their previous match against NSW. He joins a star-studded attack featuring Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Peter Siddle and Sam Elliott, who have combined for 47 wickets this season.

Highly-rated 18-year-old Ollie Peake retains his place in the 13-player squad, with allrounder Jon Merlo and fast bowler Xavier Crone dropping out from their win over NSW, which secured their spot in the final.

03:11 Play video Kellaway lifts Vics into one-day final with maiden List A ton

Tournament history

South Australia have been in the one-day competition since its inception in 1969-70 but have only won the title on three occasions – in 1983-84, 1986-87 and lastly in 2011-12. They have finished runners up seven times.

In the decider of that most recent one in 2011-12, South Australia tied with an all-star Tasmania side, but as SA finished higher that season (and because Super Overs had not yet been invented) they were awarded the trophy. It was a wild game of cricket, we did an entire feature podcast on it, which you can listen to below!

Victoria's enjoyed slightly more success in the format, with six titles to go with 10 second-placed finishes.

The Vics' most recent success was in the 2018-19 summer, where they knocked off Tasmania in Melbourne despite a hat-trick and seven-wicket haul from Gurinder Sandhu.

Local knowledge

Form guide

Past seven matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, NR: no result

South Australia: L W W W L NR W

South Australia finished the home-and-away fixtures with a loss (thanks to some Mitch Owen fireworks) but it mattered little as they'd already locked in a home final after three excellent wins in a row, either side of Christmas.

Victoria: W L W L L W W

The Vics locked in their spot thanks to a massive eight-wicket win over NSW but they've been a patchy form line since winning their two opening matches way back in September.

Rapid stats

Nine of the last 11 matches in Adelaide have been won by the team batting second, with SA winning five of those matches.

South Australia have won two of their last three One-Day Cup matches against Victoria – the last four encounters between these sides have been won by the team batting second with South Australia winning two of those matches, while eight matches prior to that were won by the team batting first with SA winning of those matches.

Victoria last won a One-Day Cup game against South Australia in Adelaide in February 2022 – they have lost two matches there since, by at least eight wickets and with at least 10 overs remaining on each occasion.

Adelaide in February 2022 – they have lost two matches there since, by at least eight wickets and with at least 10 overs remaining on each occasion. South Australia lost their last One-Day Cup match in Adelaide against Tasmania last Sunday, snapping a three-game winning streak in the city. Nine of their last 17 matches in the city have been won by the team batting second, with SA winning five of those matches.

Victoria won their last One-Day Cup match away from Melbourne, snapping a three-game losing streak away from home – they will be looking to win back-to-back matches away from Melbourne for only the second time in the last eight seasons and the first time since November 2023.

Victoria will be looking for their first One-Day Cup title since the 2018-19 season, it is also their first appearance in the final since that edition. South Australia last won the title in 2011-12 but have lost three finals since (2015-16, 2017-18, 2022-23).

03:54 Play video Harvey blazes second one-day hundred of the season

Victoria (33.2), and South Australia (32.7} have the best collective batting averages of any teams in the 2024-25 One-Day Cup; however, SA (89.8) and Victoria (95.6) also have the second and third lowest strike rates this season (Western Australia – 82.2).

South Australia pair Mackenzie Harvey and Daniel Drew have combined for two of the five largest partnerships in the 2024-25 One-Day Cup season – 129 runs v Tasmania and the highest partnership of 209 runs unbeaten in a nine-wicket win over Victoria earlier in the season.

and have combined for two of the five largest partnerships in the 2024-25 One-Day Cup season – 129 runs v Tasmania and the highest partnership of 209 runs unbeaten in a nine-wicket win over Victoria earlier in the season. Campbell Kellaway (128 for Victoria), Jake Lehmann (69 for South Australia) and Will Sutherland (64.5 for Victoria) have the best batting averages of all players in the 2024-25 One-Day Cup season (minimum 60 balls faced).

(128 for Victoria), (69 for South Australia) and (64.5 for Victoria) have the best batting averages of all players in the 2024-25 One-Day Cup season (minimum 60 balls faced). Liam Scott (South Australia) has conceded 3.3 runs per over in the 202425 One-Day Cup season, the lowest figure of any bowler (minimum 5 overs bowled). He has taken six wickets across his last three innings, including 3-16 against WA in his last match.

(South Australia) has conceded 3.3 runs per over in the 202425 One-Day Cup season, the lowest figure of any bowler (minimum 5 overs bowled). He has taken six wickets across his last three innings, including 3-16 against WA in his last match. Victoria pair Peter Siddle and Sam Elliott have each taken 25.9 per cent of their team's wickets in the 2024-25 One-Day Cup season – only Beau Webster (35.6 per cent) has taken a higher percentage of his team's wickets.

One-Day Cup standings 2024-25