LIVE: Afghanistan hit back to post 273

Australia will secure a spot in the Champions Trophy semi-finals if they can chase down Afghanistan's 273

Innings break report: Afghanistan have overcome a middle-order wobble to post 273 in their Champions Trophy clash with Australia in Pakistan.

Sediqullah Atal led the way with 85 off 95 balls at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, but Afghanistan slumped from 3-159 to 7-199 before Azmatullah Omarzai (67 off 63 balls) added some crucial late impetus.

The match shapes as a virtual quarter-final for the two sides, with the winners guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals.

If Australia lose, they will require England to thrash South Africa on Saturday in order to leapfrog the Proteas on net run rate.

Afghanistan's decision to bat first looked a bad one early as Spencer Johnson (2-49 off 10 overs) gained plenty of dangerous swing.

Johnson's beauty of an inswinger knocked over Rahmanullah Gurbaz's stumps in just the fifth ball of the innings, with the opener standing his ground in disbelief for more than 10 seconds before trudging off.

Ibrahim Zadran loomed as the danger man following his 177 in Afghanistan's shock win over England.

But he was sent packing for 22 when he struck Adam Zampa (2-48) to point.

Sediqullah held the innings together with a brilliant knock that included six fours and three sixes.

He received a life on 74 when Australia decided not to review their unsuccessful LBW appeal from the bowling of Nathan Ellis.

The DRS replay later showed the ball hitting the top part of middle stump.

But it didn't end up costing Australia much, with Steve Smith taking a sharp catch while diving forward at mid-off to dismiss Sediqullah.

Azmatullah ensured Afghanistan were able to reach a respectable total, cracking five sixes and one four in his vital late knock.

Johnson was wayward early but fought back well to produce an economical display.

He also showed his versatility by catching a throw from wicketkeeper Josh Inglis on the run and pushing the ball onto the stumps to run out Mohammad Nabi for one.

Part-time spinners Glenn Maxwell (1-28 off six) and Matt Short (0-21 off seven) helped slow down the run rate during the middle overs.

Left-arm paceman Ben Dwarshuis claimed a wicket on the final ball of the innings to finish with 3-47.

Australia chased down England's 8-351 at the same venue in their tournament opener, and they'll be backing themselves to get over the line against Afghanistan.

India and New Zealand have already secured the semi-final berths from Group A.

Australia are aiming for a slice of revenge after their loss to Afghanistan in last year's T20 World Cup effectively ended their title hopes.

When the two teams met at the 2023 ODI World Cup, Maxwell struck an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls while battling cramp to lift Australia from 7-91 to the 294-run victory target.

2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Australia's Group B fixtures

February 22: beat England by five wickets (15 balls remaining)

February 25: no result v South Africa

February 28: Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 4: Semi-final 1, Dubai (8pm AEDT)

March 5: Semi-final 2, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 9: Final, Lahore or Dubai (8pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly

