Toss & teams: Breakers batting first in WNCL final

New South Wales are batting first in the Women’s National Cricket League final as they look to knock off hosts Queensland and claim their first title in five seasons.

Breakers skipper Georgia Adams called correctly at the toss and opted to let her in-form top order set a target at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field.

NSW: Tahlia Wilson, Elsa Hunter, Anika Learoyd, Georgia Adams (c), Claire Moore, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Cheatle, Samantha Bates Qld: Georgia Redmayne (c), Charli Knott, Sianna Ginger, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Mikayla Wrigley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Parsons

Queensland meanwhile need to overcome the late loss of opener Georgia Voll, after the recent Australia debutant was a last-minute call-up to the Women’s Premier League in India.

Voll flew out of the country on Friday despite hopes she would be permitted to stay for the WNCL decider.

Australia U19s captain Lucy Hamilton has returned to the Fire XI alongside leg-spinner Grace Parsons and Mikayla Wrigley, replacing Voll, Lilli Hamilton and Lily Bassingthwaighte.

New South Wales have made one change to the side that defeated ACT Meteors late last month to secure their spot in the final, strengthening their batting line-up with the addition of Claire Moore in place of Frankie Nicklin.

Queensland are also without regular captain Jess Jonassen and Australia T20 star Grace Harris, who were strong contributors to the XI when available this season but are currently on WPL duties.

"The good thing about having so many players in and out is that we've been able to give a lot of opportunities to a lot of girls throughout the season," Queensland skipper Georgia Redmayne said on Friday.

"Everyone in our squad of 13 has played games this season, so everyone's been there and been exposed to it – we're not bringing new players into the team suddenly for a final so I think that bodes well for us."

The Breakers are missing Australia stars Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield, but that is a scenario they are more accustomed to, given none of the trio had played a game this season.

NSW, who last lifted the Ruth Preddy Cup in 2018-19, head into this decider confident having beaten Queensland twice at the same venue to open the season.

"That feels like a lifetime ago now ... but it's nice to have the upper hand, coming here with the two wins being here," Adams said on Friday.

"It didn't faze us in the slightest that it was an away final. (But) you can't take anything for granted. They're a very, very good team, and we fully respect that they're going to be a tough side to beat, and they're going to come out as hard."

Stream live and free via the CA Live app and cricket.com.au or watch via Kayo Sports