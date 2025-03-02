Inspired Breakers douse Fire, defend 215 to seal 21st WNCL title

Heartbreak for Queensland as they lose consecutive WNCL finals with NSW Breakers claiming the Ruth Preddy Cup for a 21st time

Queensland captain Georgia Redmayne's 97 has gone in vain as an inspired New South Wales fightback with the ball saw the Breakers defend 215 to win the Ruth Preddy Cup.

After Anika Learoyd (80 from 110 balls) played a lone hand with the bat for NSW, Redmayne had loomed as the key for the Fire when a middle-order collapse left them teetering in the Women's National Cricket League decider at Allan Border Field.

But her dogged efforts to marshal the lower order came an abrupt end when she was run out in heartbreaking fashion via a deflection off bowler Lauren Cheatle at the non-striker's end.

With just two tail-end wickets in hand and 43 runs required, Redmayne could only watch on from the dugout as her team were bowled out for 192, with the Breakers sealing a 21-run victory to secure the Ruth Preddy Cup for a 21st time.

It ended NSW's five-year drought in the domestic one-day competition – a lean patch after they won 20 of 24 titles on offer prior – and extended Queensland's recent finals misery.

The Fire have now finished runners up in back-to-back WNCL seasons, while Brisbane Heat have lost the last two WBBL deciders and this season's T20 Spring Challenge final.

At the innings break, the Breakers' 215 appeared well under par, and while Cheatle make two early strikes – including removing the in-form Charli Knott for 14 – Redmayne and Sianna Ginger looked to have the chase well in hand during their 105-run partnership.

But Sammy-Jo Johnson ensured there would be at least one more twist in the final when she bowled the latter for 36, triggering a middle-order collapse.

Experienced English batter Lauren Winfield-Hill (1) bunted a simple return catch to her countrywoman Georgia Adams, Laura Harris (2) hit a Maitlan Brown full toss directly to Elsa Hunter, and Mikayla Wrigley (4) and Lucy Hamilton (6) quickly followed, leaving Queensland suddenly 7-145 having lost 5-34.

Redmayne, in the nineties, simply needed someone to stick with her at the other end. But when her own innings was ended in cruel fashion, the Breakers etching their name on 'Ruth' for a 21st time seemed inevitable.

The Breakers attack shared the spoils, with Cheatle, Johnson, Adams and Sam Bates picking up two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Fire young guns Grace Parsons (3-39), Hamilton (3-57) and Knott (2-33) were instrumental in pegging NSW despite Learoyd's innings.

Electing to set Queensland a target, the Breakers' innings got off to a disastrous start when newly crowned WNCL player of the season Tahlia Wilson was caught for a second-ball duck, nervously prodding at a wide Nicola Hancock delivery.

Hunter (17) and Adams (8) also departed cheaply, leaving NSW 3-61 after 18 overs.

Learoyd, who came into the final full of confidence following a breakout season at No.3, found a willing partner in Claire Moore, who was no doubt aware there was only the Breakers' long tail of hard-hitting pace bowlers to come.

Moore (33 off 60) put on 87 alongside Learoyd during their 18 overs in the middle, as the pair dug in but struggled to up the run-rate as the Fire attack, led by Parsons, kept the shackles on.

Moore's vigil was eventually ended by Knott and while Learoyd found the boundary 12 times on her way to 80, hopes of a second century for the season were dashed when Knott trapped her on the pads, getting the breakthrough Queensland desperately wanted.

From there the Fire made regular strikes, as NSW lost 7-67 to be bowled out in 48 overs, with only a few lusty blows from Johnson (16no) lifting them above the 200-mark.