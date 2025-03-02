Aussie trip to Dubai not in vain as India exam awaits

Australia were right to travel to Dubai early as they've now discovered they will play India there on Tuesday in the Champions Trophy semi-finals

Australia's trip to Dubai has proved an inspired move as they've discovered they'll be facing tournament favourites India there in the Champions Trophy – but Steve Smith's team will know all the odds are still stacked against them.

The Aussies decided to fly to the UAE from Lahore on Saturday, knowing it was possible they'd have to jet back again to Pakistan on Monday, depending on the result of India's final group match with New Zealand.

But after India's 44-run win on Sunday in the Dubai International Stadium sealed a date with Australia in Tuesday's first semi-final at the same venue, the decision for the world champs to take the early flight and get in some crucial preparation was completely vindicated.

If they had only taken the three-hour flight to the Gulf on Monday morning after finally learning of their schedule, the Australians might not even have had time to practice there before being pitched into the semi less than 24 hours later.

The stage is set for the last 4️⃣ to compete for the 🏆 next!



🇮🇳 🆚 🇦🇺

🇿🇦 🆚 🇳🇿#ChampionsTrophy | ✍️: https://t.co/qd9rXYANc6 pic.twitter.com/Xke135eBef — ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2025

But Rohit Sharma's side will still be hot favourites to avenge their 2023 World Cup final defeat in the rematch as their refusal to play any matches in neighbouring Pakistan has ensured they've played all three matches – and now won all three – at the Dubai arena.

Conditions there are very different, slower and trickier, to those that Smith's inexperienced side has experienced in Lahore, where they beat England and then were dominating against Afghanistan before rain forced an abandonment. Their other match in Rawalpindi against South Africa was washed out.

New Zealand, who will be playing at their fourth different venue in Lahore in Wednesday's other semi-final against South Africa, found the transition to play in Dubai too tricky against India's spinners as they could muster only 205 in their chase.

Rohit was enthused about the prospect of another blockbuster with their old rivals as he said: "It's going to be a good game, Australia we know has a rich history of playing ICC tournaments well, we do understand that.

"It's going to be a great contest, we're all looking forward to it."

2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Broadcast exclusively on Prime Video in Australia. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial

Australia's Group B fixtures

February 22: beat England by five wickets (15 balls remaining)

February 25: match abandoned v South Africa

February 28: no result v Afghanistan

March 4: Semi-final 1, India v Australia, Dubai (8pm AEDT)

March 5: Semi-final 2, South Africa v New Zealand, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 9: Final, Lahore or Dubai (8pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly

