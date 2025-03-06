Rising stars to meet England A in multi-format series

Australia's next generation to face England A across all formats after this month's second annual Green v Gold red-ball game

New T20I squad member Nicole Faltum and WNCL player of the season Tahlia Wilson are among 30 of Australia's most exciting young players named for this month's three-day Green v Gold match and an Australia A multi-format series against England A.

The red-ball Green v Gold match will be played at Canberra's Phillip Oval from March 12-14, before England A arrive on Australian soil for three T20s, three one-dayers and a four-day game in a Sydney-based series running from March 26 to April 15.

Faltum, who was last week named as back-up wicketkeeper in Australia's T20I squad to tour New Zealand, will captain the Green team while in-form Queensland allrounder Charli Knott will skipper the Gold XI.

Faltum and Knott will later share Australia A captaincy duties in the one-day and four-day matches, while CA-contracted allrounder Heather Graham will lead the T20 'A' side.

Australia A v England A

Australia A T20 squad: Heather Graham (c), Charli Knott (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Anika Learoyd, Rhys McKenna, Madeline Penna, Amy Smith, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson (wk) Australia A 50-over squad: Nicole Faltum (c/wk), Charli Knott (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Amy Smith, Georgia Voll, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson Australia A Four-Day squad: Charli Knott (c), Nicole Faltum (vc/wk), Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Lilly Mills, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

This is the second year the Green v Gold game – which aims to provide domestic players with an opportunity in multi-day cricket – has been staged, following last year's match in Adelaide.

England A meanwhile will hope to fare better than their senior counterparts, who suffered an unprecedented clean sweep in the multi-format Ashes in January.

The T20I leg of that series will be played at Hurstville Oval, while the 50-over and four-day legs will be held at Cricket NSW's home case, Cricket Central.

Georgia Voll, who recently debuted for Australia in all three formats, will join Australia A for the one-day games following the senior team's T20I tour of New Zealand.

Wilson, who narrowly missed out on the back-up 'keeper role to Faltum, will take the gloves for the T20s against England A before handing them back to Faltum for the longer formats.

The representative squads include up-and-coming talent who have pushed their case in domestic cricket this season, with a strong focus on the next generation.

Across the three 'A' squads the eldest player is 29-year-old Nicola Hancock, with an average age of 22.5.

WNCL player of the final Anika Learoyd has been rewarded for her breakout season for NSW with a spot in the A squads, as has Victoria spin-bowling allrounder Ella Hayward, while Courtney Webb's impressive WBBL and WNCL season have seen her named after missing last year's 'A' series against India A.

Rachel Trenaman, who recently made a stunning return from back-to-back series knee injuries, has been included in the red-ball squad after scoring 63, 80no and 124 in her first three WNCL innings back for Tasmania.

Australia Green v Gold

Green: Nic Faltum (c), Katie Mack (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Grace Dignam, Sianna Ginger, Ella Hayward, Elsa Hunter, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Gabby Sutcliffe, Rachel Trenaman, Amanda-Jade Wellington Gold: Charli Knott (c), Bridget Patterson (vc), Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Emma de Broughe, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Nicola Hancock, Anika Learoyd, Amy Smith, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson

One notable name missing from the squads is rising quick Chloe Ainsworth, who was ruled out of the back end of the domestic season with a foot injury, while past 'A' regulars Amanda-Jade Wellington, Katie Mack (who have both been included for Green v Gold), Courtney Sippel and Georgia Redmayne have not been named.

"These series make up a crucial part of the elite player pathway, providing some our best and most promising domestic players with additional development opportunities and the chance to show selectors what they can do against strong international opposition," national selector Shawn Flegler said.

"The National Selection Panel is always looking to the future as we've seen in recent years with Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield transitioning into the Australian team with great success, so this is a great opportunity to get a look at a wide range of players.

"We've included some fresh faces across the squads and are excited to see the likes of Grace Dignam, Elsa Hunter, Gabby Sutcliffe, Sienna Ginger and Rhys McKenna in action.

"With a one-day world Cup in India this year and a T20 World Cup next year, the 'A' series in particular, will allow us to have a good look at players we think could push for selection.

"It's been particularly pleasing to be able to include Rachel Trenaman and Lauren Cheatle, both have showed great resilience over several years to overcome a run of injuries and their selection is a testament to the hard work they've put in."

Australia Green v Gold

Three-day game | March 12-14: Phillip Oval, Canberra, 10.30am AEDT

Australia A v England A

First T20 | March 26: Hurstville Oval, Sydney, 1pm AEDT

Second T20 | March 28: Hurstville Oval, Sydney, 1pm AEDT

Third T20 | March 30: Hurstville Oval, Sydney, 1pm AEDT

First OD| April 2: Cricket Central, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Second OD| April 4: Cricket Central, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Third OD| April 7: Cricket Central, Sydney, 10am AEST

Four-day game | April 12-15: Cricket Central, Sydney, 10am AEST