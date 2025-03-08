Voll lights up WPL on record-setting night

New benchmarks for the highest individual and team scores, and most runs off an over all set in Aussie-dominanated WPL slog-fest

Australia's Georgia Voll has equalled the highest individual score in Women's Premier League history with a blistering 99 not out on a record-setting night in Lucknow.

Voll's onslaught included 17 boundaries and a six in a 56-ball blitz that saw UP Warriorz hit a WPL record 5-225.

In reply, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru were bowled out for 213 and were eliminated from this year's playoff contention.

Voll's unbeaten 99 equalled the mark set by New Zealand icon Sophie Devine as the highest in league history, and narrowly missed becoming the tournament's first century maker.

Needing two from the final ball of the innings, Voll drilled a shot to mid-on and her partner was run out trying to come back for a second.

The right-handed Voll, who missed the WNCL final with Queensland after being called up to the tournament as a replacement player last weekend, had begun the final over on 91, and reverse swept Charlie Dean's first delivery to the fence.

Two more, then a single, left her at the non-striker's end on 98 with three balls to go, but got back on striker for the final ball of the innings.

Voll had earlier been a spectator as fellow Australia and Queensland representative Grace Harris launched the innings by smashing Kim Garth's first two deliveries to the fence.

Another three successive boundaries followed in Garth's second over and after five overs Warriorz had raced to 0-57.

Grace Harris carves a boundary against RCB // Sportzpics/BCCI

Harris was run out on 39 off 22 balls having been sent back by Voll with RCB leg-spinner Georgia Wareham taking a throw cleanly to whip off the bails at the non-striker's end.

Voll powered on, particularly punishing against the spinners, scoring 69 off 34 against the slow bowlers and peppering the square boundaries either side of the wicket, but particularly to the leg side with the sweep shot producing 43 of her runs.

England's Charlie Dean, on her WPL debut, saw her first ball disappear for six off Voll's bat over the square leg fence as she conceded 36 runs off 16 balls delivered to the Queenslander.

Voll and Harris had put on a 77-run opening stand, and it was the second fifty in as many matches for the 21-year-old Aussie who's star is rapidly rising since she was introduced to the Australia set-up this summer. She had smashed 55 from 33 balls in her previous innings.

Kiran Navgire hit five sixes in her 46 from 16 balls before she fell victim to Wareham as the Warriorz, who had already been eliminated from this season's playoff contention, surpassed the previous record score of 2-223, set by the Delhi Capitals in 2023, also against RCB.

The Bengaluru side needed a win to stay in contention for the finals, but slipped to 5-107 after 11 overs, with Ellyse Perry hitting six boundaries in her 28 off 15.

India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh launched an audacious onslaught with a 33-ball 69 that featured five sixes and six boundaries.

On a night where the match aggregate of 438 runs was a WPL record, RCB's Sneh Rana set a record for the most runs hit in a single over, taking 26 of Deepti Sharma in the 19th over of the run chase.

Deepti's over, which also included a single, a no ball, and the wicket of Rana off the final ball, went for a total of 28, another WPL record.

Georgia Voll is congratulated on her 99no by RCB Aussies Georgie Wareham (left) and Ellyse Perry // Sportzpics/BCCI

RCB's defeat left them languishing at the foot of the ladder and means Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians are now guaranteed to join Delhi Capitals in the knockouts, but top spot and automatic qualification for the final is still to be decided.

Australians at WPL 2025

Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Heather Graham

UP Warriorz: Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Georgia Voll

WPL 2025 standings