Queensland wrap up comprehensive win in Hobart

Steve Larkin (AAP)
Steve Larkin (AAP)

Queensland knock off needed runs with little fuss to secure a nine-wicket victory at Bellerive

Tasmania v Queensland | Sheffield Shield | Day 4

Queensland have revived their Sheffield Shield hopes with a thumping nine-wicket win against Tasmania that, before other matches were completed, saw the Bulls rise to second on the ladder.

Set just 81 runs to win, the Bulls cruised to 1-82 in the first session of the final day at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Test stalwart Usman Khawaja (33 not out) and Jack Clayton (34no) were untroubled in peeling off the last 56 runs to win on Sunday.

The victory lifts the Queenslanders from fifth spot to second on the Shield table ahead of results from other games which finish Sunday between ladder-leaders South Australia and Victoria, and defending champions Western Australia against NSW.

At the time of the Bulls' victory, SA topped the table on 43.93 points with Queensland next-best with 36.8, followed by NSW (32.87), WA (32.63), Victoria (30.64) and Tasmania (27.61).

After Sunday's fixtures are completed, one round remains to determine the finalists.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 8 5 1 2 0 0 4.63 7.3 43.93
2 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 9 3 3 3 0 0 7.5 8.3 36.8
3 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 8 3 3 2 0 0 6.47 6.4 32.87
4 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 8 3 3 2 0 0 5.83 6.8 32.63
5 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 8 3 4 1 0 0 4.34 7.3 30.64
6 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 9 2 5 2 0 0 6.41 7.2 27.61

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

