Lehmann secures SA a home Shield final with stunning century

Jake Lehmann and Liam Scott's fifth-wicket stand saw South Australia chase down 300 to beat Victoria

Jake Lehmann struck an unbeaten century and Liam Scott chipped in with 83 as South Australia secured hosting rights for this summer's Sheffield Shield final by beating Victoria.

Meanwhile, the four-wicket loss leaves Victoria's Shield title hopes hanging by a thread after Lehmann inspired a stunning fourth innings chase at the Junction Oval.

Needing a challenging 300 for victory, SA were in big trouble at 4-108 after Henry Hunt (66) joined Conor McInerney (1), Nathan McSweeney (18) and Jason Sangha (0) back in the pavilion.

But a 148-run stand between Lehmann (105 not out off 193 balls) and Liam Scott (83 off 137) turned the match on its head, helping propel South Australia to victory.

Lehmann notched his 12th first-class century and also brought up the winning runs by striking three consecutive boundaries off Xavier Crone.

The result means South Australia will host the Sheffield Shield final, irrespective of how they fare in their final-round match against Queensland in Adelaide.

The venue for the final is yet to be determined but South Australia are petitioning to hold it at Adelaide Oval between round two and three of the Australian Football League season.

A 💯 to savour!!



Jake Lehmann confirms South Australia will host the 2024-25 #SheffieldShield final!

If Victoria had won, they would have finished the round as high as second.

But the loss has left them struggling for survival in fifth spot and now requiring a minor miracle to scrape into the final.

Back-to-back wickets for Scott Boland and the momentum swings again #SheffieldShield

Victoria need 4 wickets, SA 37 runs.



— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 9, 2025

Not only do the Vics need to beat WA at the WACA Ground in the final round, they must also rely on South Australia beating Queensland, and last-placed Tasmania defeating NSW.

Victoria were all smiles early on Sunday when they made significant inroads into South Australia's top order.

McSweeney was the first batter to fall for the day, trapped lbw by Fergus O'Neill after South Australia had added just seven runs to their overnight total of 1-47.

O'Neill found the edge of Sangha two balls later as SA slumped to 3-54, and Hunt's resistance was over when he skied Sam Elliott to the deep.

Fergus O'Neill snares two in the same over to lift Victoria in their crunch #SheffieldShield clash with South Australia



— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 9, 2025

But it was the Scott and Lehmann show from that point on, with the pair's partnership taking the game away from Victoria.

South Australia needed just 44 more runs when Scott fell, edging Scott Boland to slip to end his hopes of scoring a maiden Shield ton.

Lehmann was dropped on 80 by Campbell Kellaway at short cover with the score reading 5-258, and he made the most of the reprieve to guide his team to victory late on the final day alongside Ben Manenti who was unbeaten on 14.

