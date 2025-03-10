Resilient Thunder primed to take the next step: BBL|14 review

With more than half of their original 18-player roster injured or unavailable at various points, the odds were stacked against Sydney Thunder in KFC BBL|14, yet if it wasn't for a Mitch Owen hurricane they may well have claimed their second men's Big Bash title.

Expertly led by newly installed captain David Warner in his first full season as a BBL player, the Thunder's "realignment" worked wonders as they bounced back from finishing last 12 months earlier to fall just short of the ultimate prize in BBL|14.

Along the way they had to overcome significant adversity and disruption, which included losing star players – Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams – to season-ending injuries following a nasty outfield collision in Perth.

Such was the Thunder's injury crisis midway through the season that they had to dip into their coaching staff to bolster their roster with champion allrounder Dan Christian coming out of retirement to play three matches in BBL|14.

Four early wins set up the Thunder's season, with contributions from all of their big names in David Warner, Sam Billings, Chris Green, Cameron Bancroft, New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson and teenage batting sensation Sam Konstas ensuring they got the jump on their rivals to surge into the top two.

03:15 Play video Green shines in Thunder's spin heavy approach in BBL|14

Konstas, who would go on to become the story of the summer through his exploits against India in his debut Test series, gave Aussie fans a taste of what was to come by smashing the Thunder's fastest fifty (from 20 balls) in his first ever BBL match to help down Adelaide Strikers in their season opener.

But the moment that signalled a telling attitude shift under new skipper Warner and general manager Trent Copeland came when they shook off the losses of Bancroft and Sams to concussion mid-match to conquer the competition's toughest road trip by beating the Scorchers at Optus Stadium.

Warner led the way in that match with 49 at the top chasing 178, while concussion substitute Hugh Weibgen (9 not out) made an impact alongside West Indies recruit Sherfane Rutherford who hit 16 off the final over to secure a memorable four-wicket win.

01:41 Play video Instant classic! Rutherford comes up clutch in final over thriller

"Making a final was cool to sit back and say we got there, but we had injuries everywhere," Copeland said.

"There are so many things that didn't go as planned – I'm not sure we had the same XI on the park for three consecutive games at any point.

"The thing that happened in Perth and that win there was probably the proudest moment for everyone in the season; it's a tough place to win anyway but getting that win among the chaos with 'Bangers' (Bancroft) and 'Samsy' (Sams) was really special."

If that win was their proudest moment of BBL|14, then Copeland admits knocking off their crosstown rivals at the SCG in the Challenger to qualify for the Final was a very close second.

Their injury toll caught up with them slightly in the second half of the home-and-away season, but despite dropping two games to the Heat and Hurricanes, two washouts ensured they had enough points to finish third and host the Knockout final.

Having mastered their home conditions at ENGIE Stadium throughout the campaign, led by a three-pronged spin attack to suffocate their opponents, the Thunder accounted for the red-hot Melbourne Stars to set up a dream sudden-death encounter with the Sixers.

The spin of Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha and Tom Andrews again proved effective as they held the Sixers to 7-151 at the SCG, before Englishman Billings repaid the club's faith in signing him to a three-year deal with 42 not out at the death to seal the Thunder's spot in the decider with a tense four-wicket win in the penultimate over.

And they would have fancied their chances of completing a fairytale rise from last to first when Warner (48) and Jason Sangha (67) put on an opening stand of 97 to anchor their 7-182 batting first in the Final at Ninja Stadium.

01:37 Play video Sangha's late-season surge continues with 67 in BBL final

But six overs later the Hurricanes were already halfway there, with Owen well and truly on his way to equalling Craig Simmons' record for the fastest Big Bash century with a knock for the ages to deliver Hobart their maiden championship.

"We were all in the dugout after about four overs, thinking to ourselves 'well, this game might be gone, but we're witnessing something pretty special'," said Copeland.

"Including the crowd, that was like a statewide moment for the ages that we were a part of."

While they ultimately fell short at the final hurdle, Copeland believes their "massive improvement" in BBL|14 could be the start of a golden run for the Thunder.

"There's so much growth and opportunity in our team and our list that says this was the beginning and we can make a real dip into this tournament every year with the list that we got and the core we've got together," he said.

Season snapshot

BBL|14 result: Runners-up (7 wins, 4 loses, 2 no result), lost Final to Hurricanes by seven wickets Most runs: David Warner (405 at 45.00) Best strike rate (min. 50 runs): Daniel Sams (214.28) Most wickets: Chris Green (12 at 25.08) Best economy (min. 10 overs): Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha (7.16) Contracted for BBL|15: Wes Agar (BBL|15), Cameron Bancroft (BBL|17), Sam Billings (BBL|16), Ollie Davies (BBL|15), Chris Green (BBL|16), Sam Konstas (BBL|15), Nathan McAndrew (BBL|15), Daniel Sams (BBL|15), Tanveer Sangha (BBL|17), David Warner (BBL|15) Out: Liam Hatcher (Stars) Uncontracted: Tom Andrews, Dan Christian, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, George Garton, Matt Gilkes, Toby Gray, Ryan Hadley, Muhammad Hasnain, Nic Maddinson, Blake Nikitaras, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Salzmann, Jason Sangha, Hugh Weibgen

International impact

English wicketkeeper Sam Billings was the first overseas men's player signed to a multi-year deal ahead of BBL|14 and he delivered on the Thunder's three-year commitment. Club general manager Trent Copeland revealed the 33-year-old's leadership was crucial in their rise back up the table, also standing up with important performances in big moments, notably his 42no off 29 balls to see them home against the Sixers in the Challenger.

"The Sam Billings choice was really the right one, and that's got nothing to do with Alex Hales," Copeland said. "It's got way more to do with one of the most difficult skills (of batting) in middle order and the Power Surge and run chases in tricky situations where you've lost other batters, the importance of players like that." Billings (271 runs striking at 133) finished the season as the Thunder's second highest run-scorer behind Warner, while his 12 dismissals with the gloves helped him earn selection in the official BBL|14 Team of the Tournament.

The Thunder's top draft pick, Lockie Ferguson, also enjoyed a solid campaign before leaving to play in the UAE T20 league. The Kiwi quick's eight wickets in six appearances were crucial to the Thunder's early season success, and his 7.16 economy rate was also superb, often bowling the tough overs in the Surge and at the death. His best return of 3-24 came in their season-opening win against the Strikers.

Apart from his match-winning hand of 39no off 19 balls in their miracle win over the Scorchers in Perth, West Indies left-hander Sherfane Rutherford's first BBL stint was largely a quiet one. Bating in the middle order, he hit 74 runs in six matches before also departing for the UAE. The Thunder brought in English allrounder George Garton and Pakistan tearaway Muhammed Hasnain as mid-season replacements for Ferguson and Rutherford. Garton took three wickets in six games and was part of the XI for the final, while Hasnain only played three matches, taking one wicket, and missed selection for all three finals.

Season recap with general manager Trent Copeland

Club realignment

"You come last and win one game, it needed to be a complete realignment and eyes on everything. When I moved into the role … there was work to be done, it was almost like a real reset button had to happen. We did some transformational things, made some team balance shifts … such as arming ourselves with power-hitting in the middle and left-, right-hand batters and (options) if we wanted to go in with six bowlers so that we don't leave ourselves vulnerable.

"Making the finals was a massive improvement and good signs were the development of a lot of our younger players. We picked the same team in most games the season prior – this season, there was real shift. If players weren't performing or the game style wasn't working, straight away, the change was made, which was great to see.

"The other thing that I'm really passionate about was this tone of we're a community club, and we're a competitive club, and there was a lot of talk about making finals but unashamedly, I wanted to set the bar at we're here to win titles and if we don't, then we'll ask why."

Building the Sydney rivalry

"We made a noticeable shift on our social media of how we show up as a club, how we speak, the personality of Western Sydney, and a big part of it was actually driving some genuine rivalry between our clubs internally. We're in the same building, a lot of players play together at state cricket, but there's no reason why we can't 'hate' each other in pink and green.

The SCG crowd reacts as Wes Agar dismisses Kurtis Patterson in the Challenger // Getty

"I played a role in that, and provoked and got involved. And certainly, when we came out on top in the Challenger final, it's an opportunity that we should drive it in. We should make it known that we're Sydney's best team this year and we did it in WBBL, we did it in BBL, and I would expect the Sixers to do the same. It's about the fans out there being part of a genuine rivalry and when they come to a Sydney Smash, whether it's male or female, they know every single person that walks on that field, everyone who works with a club is genuinely fighting for something and to have bragging rights. So that was a that was a proud moment, but we're only as good as our last game, so we got to aim up again next time."

David Warner's leadership

"Everything we did list management wise was with the lens of how we get seniority, leadership and understanding of how we win the big moments, and how when we make mistakes, we learn from them in the moment and not just after the fact – Davey really led that.

"Having David Warner, the captain and the first time he's been able to play a full BBL tournament in his career, we got the best version of Davey the whole time, and when he makes decisions in comparison to other leaders versus David Warner, people may disagree, but they go with him. People may think, 'Oh, why is he doing that?' but they will still go, 'man, Davey is all in on this, and he's so committed'.

00:33 Play video Flying Warner's outfield grab

"Then you see the little moments like celebrating winning that Perth game, or at ENGIE Stadium when Davey took a catch diving at mid-off over his right shoulder and he turned around and took a second to celebrate that with the fans first – that stuff you can't fake, in those moments, it's all instinct. That's the result that we got from him being completely in from all angles, (which rubbed off on) the group around him that helped carry the load on standards, expectation at trainings and that no one's guaranteed a spot in our team."

Sam Konstas' rise

"Sam Konstas, his first game (he might not have played) had Nic Maddinson not broken his finger pre-tournament and a few other things not happened. Our intention when we had signed him was that he was on his way to playing Test cricket, but he had some work to do in white-ball cricket. For him to score the fastest fifty in Thunder history in Canberra on debut, and then do what he did for the entire summer … he became such a fan favourite and that was the story of whole summer, not just the Thunder's summer."

01:57 Play video Konstas announces himself on Big Bash stage with blazing 50

Breakout players

"Tom Andrews is obvious one – he had played in a trial game for the Strikers Academy against us pre-tournament. But when I called him … he was literally in the financial planning office and had to ask his boss if he could he have a couple weeks off. For him to come in and do what he did is literally beyond our wildest expectations.

"Tanveer Sangha's comeback – it wasn't a breakout or a surprise, it was more that he'd missed so much cricket. The game against the Scorchers (at ENGIE Stadium) was his return after injury and he got Aaron Hardie out really early in that game and never looked back in the tournament. That, to me, was really key to our success."

Looking ahead to BBL|15

Priority re-signings

"Tom Andrews is one and that is so greatly deserved and rewarded for what he delivered on. Ryan Hadley is one we're investing in for the future and then there's a few others – Jason Sangha is a key player for us and has been for some time.

Squad gaps

"We do have most areas covered, and that goes for the 10 that we've signed, but also our future plans with (re-signing) those guys like Jason Sanga and others that are really key players for us. The Sherfane Rutherford pick paid off in Perth but that type of player, particularly a left-hander with power-hitting capabilities and the ability to bowl is (valuable).

"We had a crack at some big fish before the end of the Player Movement Window. We're going to keep being aggressive and making sure there's no player out there that we deem (could play a role for the Thunder) is ever going to get 'unders' from their own club."

Fortress Western Sydney

"Particularly at home, we ended up going with a group and a commitment to conditions that were really foreign to most players in the Big Bash, and bar the game we lost against the Sixers when Ben Dwarshuis got them over the line, we dominated there. The home final against Melbourne Stars, the crowd was 13,067 but it felt like 40,000 every time we took a wicket in the second innings.

00:38 Play video Sangha gets two in two including Maxwell to break open final

"There's an expectation that ENGIE Stadium won't be that dramatic in the future, but what was really successful for us versus other teams was … acknowledging the conditions and really committing to a game style that's going to win us a game. It was play the game and each ball that's in front of you, not play the game to be the biggest hero of the tournament. Tommy Andrews was brilliant in that, Tanveer (Sangha) was excellent, and players like Davey (Warner), Sam Billings, 'Bangers' (Cameron Bancroft) early in the tournament when he got 70 as well as numerous others."

BBL|14 season reviews