Webster, Weatherald put Tigers in control against NSW

Tasmania have a commanding lead of 226 runs over NSW, who must win to reach the final

09:47 Play video Tasmania v NSW | Sheffield Shield | Day 2

Beau Webster, Riley Meredith and Jake Weatherald have combined to put a major dent in NSW's Sheffield Shield final hopes and give Tasmania control at Bellerive Oval.

Halfway through their pink-ball clash, the home side was 1-81 in its second innings and boasts an overall lead of 226.

Third-placed NSW must beat Tasmania, who are last, in the final round to leapfrog Queensland and face SA in the final.

While Queensland are in major trouble after SA took control of their game in Adelaide, NSW will have to rally in Hobart if they are to take advantage of their opportunity.

01:37 Play video Talisman Webster rips through NSW with pink ball haul

NSW struggled in the middle session of the day-night game on day two and were rolled for 186 in their first innings, as Webster and Meredith excelled with the ball.

Weatherald then ended the day with an unbeaten 63 and his dismissal early on Monday will be a priority for the NSW attack.

Tasmania resumed on 7-309 and the early interest on Sunday afternoon was whether captain Jordan Silk, in his 100th Shield game, could score a century.

02:58 Play video Silk celebrates 100th Shield match with 12th first-class hundred

He delighted the home crowd by reaching 112 in 208 balls, with 12 fours, before Ben Dwarshuis bowled him to end their first innings.

Sean Abbott led the NSW attack with 6-99 and Dwarshuis snared 3-77.

Bowling with significant pace, Meredith took two wickets in an over as the visitors were put on the back foot in their first innings.

Test opener Sam Konstas only made five and while Kurtis Patterson (33), Josh Philippe (25) and Abbott (30) made starts, NSW lost 3-0 to stagger to 7-134.

01:42 Play video Abbott continues strong summer with pink ball six-for

But Dwarshuis ensured Tasmania would bat again on Sunday, belting 40 from 31 balls, with six fours and two sixes, to help take NSW past the follow-on target.

Test allrounder Webster took 5-44 and Meredith claimed 3-45.

Jackson Bird dismissed Nivethan Radhakrishnan for six to give NSW the early breakthrough they needed in the Tasmanian second innings.

Weatherald and Tim Ward (11no) then batted through to stumps, turning the screws tighter on NSW.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25