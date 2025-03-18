Queensland face nervous wait after draw eliminates Victoria

Bulls secure crucial draw with South Australia, now hope WA or NSW don't win against the odds to qualify for final

06:11 Play video South Australia v Queensland | Sheffield Shield | Day 4

Queensland face a nervous wait to see whether they will make the Sheffield Shield final after drawing with South Australia in a possible preview of the decider.

By the afternoon of day four, it became clear neither side had a realistic chance of victory, leaving South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney and Queensland skipper Marnus Labuschagne to shake hands.

Having reached 7-614 declared in their first innings, South Australia finished at 5-252 in their second dig after bowling Queensland out for 370, but ran out of time to enter their home final in winning form.

Having secured the draw they needed to remain in contention, the second-placed Bulls must now hope NSW, who lost five wickets in the opening session of day four, are unable to chase down a lofty 529 for victory set by Tasmania in Hobart.

02:13 Play video Sangha cashes in on weakened Bulls attack to smash ton

Queensland are also relying on Western Australia not winning and snatching their spot, with WA needing 382 runs for victory when their second innings began on day four.

Unless either of WA or NSW win against the odds, Queensland will be back at Karen Rolton Oval next Wednesday to face South Australia again in the five-day decider.

After resuming at 2-66 in their second innings on day four, South Australia put on 186 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Jason Sangha brought up a fifth first-class century with an unbeaten 103, reaching triple figures by driving Mitch Swepson for six over the cover boundary.

It was one of four sixes for the former Sydney Thunder captain, who had slog swept former Test spinner Swepson over long on earlier in the match.

It's just a six to bring up the hundred ... cool and casual from Jason Sangha 😎



LIVE: https://t.co/LIS7yhhKPm#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/PKf06HLb3n — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 18, 2025

Sangha's feats came as high-profile teammates fell around him on day four.

After snaring centurion Conor McInerney in the first innings, part-time paceman Labuschagne (2-34) trapped ex-Test teammate Nathan McSweeney (27) to finish as the match's unlikely leading wicket-taker.

Labuschagne posted match figures of 4-107.

Marnus Labuschagne gets the first wicket of the second innings #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/HdKqRdxuXQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 17, 2025

Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey (56) continued his impressive summer with the bat, bringing up his half-century before driving another part-timer in Matt Renshaw to Ben McDermott at cover.

Carey, who made 104 in the first innings, has averaged 120.67 across his past four first-class knocks.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25