NSW's Shield final dream dashed after Tassie upset

Test spinner Matt Kuhnemann has starred as Tasmania ended NSW's hopes of appearing in the Sheffield Shield final

NSW's dreams of securing a spot in the Sheffield Shield final have been crushed by a Matt Kuhnemann-inspired Tasmania.

The Blues began day four in Hobart at 0-71, chasing 529 for an unlikely victory and a spot in next week's decider against South Australia at Karen Rolton Oval.

But paceman Gabe Bell (2-63) struck twice in the same over around an hour after the resumption to break the promising opening partnership.

Bell enticed young opener Blake Nikitaras (51) into edging to flying wicketkeeper Jake Doran but finding the edge of the prolific Kurtis Patterson (0) three balls later.

NSW's innings never got going again after that, with the visitors all out for 202 just after 6.30pm local in the day-night fixture, 327 runs short of their target.

Test spinner Kuhnemann (5-49) was chief destroyer after Bell's early efforts, dispatching of his fellow Sri Lanka tourist Sam Konstas to begin his eighth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Konstas (68) did his best to provide resistance with a second half-century since being overlooked for game time on the Test tour of Sri Lanka.

The teenager showed off his creative side, scooping Bell to the boundary for four but was out only three overs later.

Konstas holed out to Bell on the boundary rope at deep mid-wicket as he knelt down for a pull shot, but still finished as the innings' top scorer.

Bowling allrounder Sean Abbott (28) was the only batter to hold the gloves up after that as Kuhnemann wreaked havoc.

The left-armer decimated the NSW middle order, sending Josh Philippe's leg bail flying on five runs before Ollie Davies (11) skied him to Tim Ward.

NSW skipper Jack Edwards played through knee soreness and came in at No.10, though added only one run before hitting back to Kuhnemann, who completed his five-wicket haul with a good return catch.

