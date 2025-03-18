Stars return for reigning world champions' clash with Aussies

Sophie Devine, Melie Kerr and Lea Tahuhu named by New Zealand to face Australia in a three-match T20 series

New Zealand superstar Sophie Devine says she feels ready to return to cricket after being included in the White Ferns squad to face Australia in three T20 internationals beginning this Friday.

Devine, who relinquished the New Zealand T20 captaincy following last year's World Cup triumph, sat out New Zealand's domestic Super Smash tournament, the Women's Premier League (WPL) in India and this month's ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka to prioritise her wellbeing.

"It's nice to have had some time to reset and refocus and I'm really looking forward to getting back out there with the girls," the 35-year-old allrounder said today in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

The White Ferns will also welcome back fellow star allrounder Melie Kerr and experienced seamer Lea Tahuhu for the three-match series against Australia.

Kerr also missed both home ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka for the WPL, where she played a starring role with the ball in the Mumbai Indians' second title.

00:47 Play video Kerr spins through Aussies with career-best haul

The 24-year-old's last T20 international for New Zealand was a player-of-the-match performance in the T20 World Cup final last October where she scored 43 off 38 and took 3-24.

Tahuhu, meanwhile, has recovered from a series of hamstring injuries that have kept her sidelined from international cricket since December.

New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer said the return of three senior players was a huge boost for the reigning world champions following their 1-1 drawn T20 series against Sri Lanka.

"They're three key players who bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the group," Sawyer said.

"Soph's had some time away from the game and is now in a space where she's looking forward to getting back out on the park.

"Everyone knows the power she possesses and what an asset she is to any team, so we're really pleased to have her back for what we know will be a competitive series."

New Zealand lost all three games in their previous T20 series against Australia in Queensland last September – plummeting to 10 consecutive losses in the shortest format – only to go on to become the world champions in the UAE a month later.

The White Ferns also welcome back batter Bella James to face Australia, who has overcome a quad strain that ruled her out of the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka.

James made her ODI debut against Australia in December but is uncapped in T20I format.

Polly Inglis, who made her international debut in both white-ball formats against Sri Lanka, retains her place in the squad with wicketkeeper-batter Izzy Gaze recovering from a hip flexor strain.

02:36 Play video Devine hammers EIGHT sixes in brutal innings

Veteran Suzie Bates will continue as interim T20 captain with New Zealand yet to name a full-time replacement for Devine who stepped down in October.

Australia also have a stand-in skipper with Tahlia McGrath deputising for Alyssa Healy, who is sitting out the series to focus on her recovery from a foot injury sustained during the Ashes.

The three-match series takes place in Auckland, Tauranga and Wellington and are doubleheaders with the New Zealand men's T20 series against Pakistan.

CommBank T20I tour of New Zealand

Australia T20 squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand T20 squad: Suzie Bates (c), Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

First T20 | March 21: Eden Park, Auckland

Second T20 | March 23: Bay Oval, Tauranga

Third T20 | March 26: Sky Stadium, Wellington

All games start at 12.45pm AEDT, 2.45pm NZDT and will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports