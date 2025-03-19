Not satisfied: Voll out to end dream summer on a high

After a standout WPL cameo, the Queenslander will again step into the huge shoes of Alyssa Healy

Georgia Voll has enjoyed a whirlwind ascent in world cricket this summer, but the Australia opener is not satisfied as she sets her focus on impressing at the top of the order in the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand.

Since switching WBBL clubs desperate for an opportunity in the off-season, Voll has been on a dream run: she made her ODI debut against India in December and followed up with T20I and Test caps during the Ashes in January.

A late call-up to the Women’s Premier League as a replacement player followed, and her 99no in her first game for UP Warriorz came at the perfect time – just four days later, Voll was snapped up as the first overseas pick in The Hundred draft, landing a cool $A133,000 payday.

"I didn't know which way it was going to go with only four international spots … I didn't expect to go in the first pick, so that was pretty cool," Voll told cricket.com.au after being drafted by Birmingham Phoenix.

"Being able to team up with Ellyse Perry is really exciting, and Megan Schutt as well."

The 21-year-old Queenslander now has another opportunity in the green and gold, with Alyssa Healy’s foot injury opening the door for her to continue filling the Australia captain’s role at the top of the T20I order for the three T20Is in New Zealand.

Voll debuted in the shortest format in Healy’s absence during the multi-format Ashes in January, scoring an 11-ball 21 in her first appearance at the SCG before she was trapped lbw by Lauren Bell in the fourth over of the game.

That was followed by knocks of 5 (from as many balls) and 23 (off 21) in Canberra and Adelaide respectively.

"I was probably not satisfied with the way that I played the T20s in the Ashes," Voll said.

"So it's a big opportunity for me to go out and play the role that I've been asked to play and, if I get the opportunity, get the team off to a really nice start up at the top with Moons.

"(It’s about) just taking the game a little bit deeper.

"In the first game, I got us off to a bit of a flyer, but I was disappointed to get out in that way and not taking the game a little bit deeper.

"So that's my focus – not to change my mindset and still be really positive, but take it a little bit deeper and give us the chance to get a really big score."

The three-game series in New Zealand is an ideal chance for Voll to keep her name at the top of the list to be Healy’s eventual successor.

The Australian captain has committed to playing through to next summer’s multi-format series against India, but her future beyond that is less clear.

For now, Voll is focused on the three upcoming games against the White Ferns.

00:29 Play video Voll's flight lands with a specky

Following the final game in Wellington, she said she would finally sit back and take stock of her breakthrough summer.

"It's pretty good knowing that the move to the Thunder paid off and when you're enjoying your cricket, that's when you perform your best," she said.

"(What I’ve learnt) is just the way that I want to play my cricket.

"I've always been someone that wants to hit the ball hard and take the game on … but sometimes you can get caught up in (how many overs you have to bat).

"I think I've found the way that I want to go about my batting, which is taking the game on, but not taking too many high risks.

"Just being backed to play that role as well has been really nice.

"It's pretty special that everything's happened a lot quicker than I imagined.

"I think at the end of the season, I'll sit back and reflect on that, but we've got a big series over here first."

03:06 Play video Voll stuns India with blistering maiden century

Voll’s WPL debut may have also boosted her chances of being included in Australia’s ODI World Cup squad for the tournament in India later this year.

Called in as a replacement for Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu for the Warriorz's final three games of the season, Voll was dismissed for a three-ball duck in her first innings.

She then followed up with a 33-ball 55 before her rapid 56-ball knock in which she fell just short of coming the league’s first ever century maker.

"I think I put a little bit of expectation on myself … they got me in for a reason, to do a role at the top and after my first innings, I was obviously pretty disappointed," Voll said.

"(There was) a little bit of added self-pressure there to try and do something in the last two, and I was lucky enough for them to come off."

CommBank T20I tour of New Zealand

Australia T20 squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand T20 squad: Suzie Bates (c), Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

First T20 | March 21: Eden Park, Auckland

Second T20 | March 23: Bay Oval, Tauranga

Third T20 | March 26: Sky Stadium, Wellington

All games start at 12.45pm AEDT, 2.45pm NZDT and will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports