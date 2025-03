Follow the action from the final of the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield between South Australia and Queensland

Full scorecard and wicket replays here

Watch all the action on Foxtel and Kayo Sports or stream it on the CA Live app

Session times

(AEDT time, -30mins for local time)

11:05AM - 1:05PM - SESSION 1 1:45PM - 3:45PM - SESSION 2 4:05PM - 6:05PM - SESSION 3