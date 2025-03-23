King returns as Australia bat first in second New Zealand T20I

Australia have made two changes to their XI following Ashleigh Gardner's series-ending injury as they look to continue their dominance over the White Ferns

Alana King and Kim Garth have been called into Australia's XI for the second T20I in Mount Maunganui, with the tourists to bat first as they seek a series-sealing win.

Tahlia McGrath called correctly at the toss and wasted no time in electing to set the White Ferns a target, with Australia eager to flex their batting depth.

Ashleigh Gardner's series-ending index finger fracture created the opening for Ashes hero Alana King to return to the XI, while Garth has replaced Megan Schutt.

Australia XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates (c), Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Jess Kerr, Polly Inglis (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson

New Zealand have named an unchanged XI to the side that was crushed by eight wickets in Friday's series opener at Eden Park.

An unbeaten fifty to Amelia Kerr helped the tourists to 2-137 in that encounter, but their target was well short of the mark as Australia romped to victory in 13.3 overs.

Gardner was ruled out of the series on Saturday after scans confirmed the Australia vice-captain had fractured her right index finger attempting to take a powerfully struck return catch off Sophie Devine.

She has been replaced in the Australia squad by uncapped Queensland allrounder Charli Knott, who flew into Tauranga on Saturday evening.

Ellyse Perry is acting as vice-captain for Sunday's game in Gardner's absence.

CommBank T20I tour of New Zealand

Australia T20 squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand T20 squad: Suzie Bates (c), Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

First T20 | Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20 | March 23: Bay Oval, Tauranga

Third T20 | March 26: Sky Stadium, Wellington

All games start at 12.45pm AEDT, 2.45pm NZDT and will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports