Schutt returns as White Ferns bowl in final trans-Tasman T20I

Australia have made one change as they look to finish their 2024-25 season on a winning note

Australia have one final chance to flex their batting muscle after being inserted by New Zealand in the third and final T20I in Wellington.

Megan Schutt has returned to the Australia XI in place of fast bowler Darcie Brown, who returned home to Australia on Monday for family reasons.

Australia XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates (c), Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Bella James, Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Jess Kerr, Polly Inglis (wk), Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson

Schutt currently has 149 T20I wickets to her name and has the opportunity to become the first woman to reach 150 wickets in the format.

The White Ferns meanwhile have handed a T20I debut to batter Bella James, who has replaced pace bowler Lea Tahuhu in the XI.

Australia posted 3-204 batting first in Sunday's second game in Mount Maunganui, in a game they won by 82 runs as they inflicted New Zealand's biggest defeat on home soil.

Tahlia McGrath's team now have a series sweep in their sights as they look to end the 2024-25 season on a winning note, while reigning T20 World Cup champions New Zealand are desperate to turn their fortunes around after consecutive heavy defeats.

"(Sealing a clean sweep) would be ideal for us, but I think we're just more focused on the style of play that we're putting out there," Australia spinner Georgia Wareham said on Tuesday.

"Just playing some really aggressive cricket and with good intent and just continuing the form that we've got going on at the moment.

"We're striving to get the highest totals we possibly can ... also fielding has been more of a focus for us this entire series, and trying to be as clean as we can and hopefully get a few run outs in there, we've missed a couple of this series so far."

An extended break beckons for Australia following Wednesday’s game, with their next series scheduled for September.

CommBank T20I tour of New Zealand

Australia T20 squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Charli Knott, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand T20 squad: Suzie Bates (c), Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

First T20 | Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20 | Australia won by 82 runs

Third T20 | March 26: Sky Stadium, Wellington

All games start at 12.45pm AEDT, 2.45pm NZDT and will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports