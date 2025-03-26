Voll finds reward in adversity, luck as star continues to grow

Georgia Voll's dream breakout summer continued with a career-best knock in the final T20I - and her season is not over just yet

Georgia Voll joked that she might need to buy a lotto ticket after riding her luck to her highest T20I score – but ultimately, grinding her way through a challenging innings was her greatest reward.

Voll’s 75 from 57 deliveries at Wellington’s Sky Stadium was her best return from her six opportunities in the shortest format to date, icing a strong series where she also hit 50 and 36 filling in for injured Australia captain Alyssa Healy.

The 21-year-old had earmarked improvement from her first T20I series during the Ashes in January, where she struck 49 runs at a strike rate of 132.43 in three innings, and delivered exactly that, with her 161 runs in New Zealand coming at 149.07.

Voll was put down six times by the White Ferns during her innings on Wednesday and admitted she had struggled for the fluency she had found in the first two games in Auckland and Mount Maunganui.

But in adversity comes opportunity, and post-game the Queenslander could already see the benefits.

"(It was) very scratchy, I definitely grinded the whole way through that innings … I was lucky enough to get a couple away towards the back end but it was hard work out there," Voll told reporters.

"It was nice to not throw it away, and try and keep building and to get a couple away in the last 10 balls or so my innings.

"Not being able to strike as well as I have in the last couple of games, being able to adapt and open up another side of the field, which I probably haven't done in the T20 game, was what I was most proud of coming out of today.

"To be able to adapt and grind that way through, sometimes those are the hardest innings, but the ones that are most rewarding as well."

Voll has enjoyed a dream run during her breakout summer: since moving to the Sydney Thunder ahead of Weber WBBL|10, she has debuted in all three international formats, hit an ODI century, made her debut in the Women’s Premier League in India, and was the top overseas draft pick for The Hundred.

Batting alongside close friend and mentor Beth Mooney – who has been on an unbelievable run across all formats in 2025, scoring 575 runs at an average of 72, has also been a highlight for Voll.

"(The series) was great, I love being a part of this team, and it's world class, and I feel like being a part of this team, you raise your own standards, and push to keep getting better," Voll said.

"When you're batting out there and opening the batting with the best batter in the world, you definitely learn a lot, which has been great for my game as well."

While the remainder of her Australian teammates will now embark on a well-earned six-week break, Voll will fly to Sydney on Thursday to link up with the Australia A 50-over squad next week’s one-day games at Cricket Central.

"(It’ll be good to get) a little bit more experience," Voll said.

"England A have brought a really quality side over here, and I haven't played as much one-day cricket in the last couple of months, so I thought it was a great opportunity to take that and try and keep evolving my game as well.

"The last three big games of the year, I'm excited to get over there and get in with the girls, it's a great group of girls, and just keep tinkering with my game looking forward for the next year or so."

Australia’s next engagement will be a three-game ODI series in India in September ahead of the ODI World Cup.

With no international tours through the southern winter, the contracted players will attend a series of camps as they turn their attention to the World Cup defence, while a number of players will also feature in The Hundred in August.

CommBank T20I tour of New Zealand

Australia T20 squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Charli Knott, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand T20 squad: Suzie Bates (c), Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

First T20 | Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20 | Australia won by 82 runs

Third T20 | Australia won by eight runs

All games start at 12.45pm AEDT, 2.45pm NZDT and will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports