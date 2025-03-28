Cheatle, Graham impress for Australia A in rained out T20

England A maintain a 1-0 lead in the T20 series after the second game was washed out on Friday

Australia A were denied a chance to level the series as Sydney rain caused the second T20 against England A at the Hurstville Oval to come to an early close without a result.

After facing a three-wicket loss in the opening game at the same venue, the home side sent England A into bat on Friday.

The visitors' opening pair of Grace Scrivens and Seren Smale got off to a steady start before the former fell to Lauren Cheatle's pace on 14 in the fifth over. Scrivens' attempt to play an off-drive off the left-armer resulted in a miscued shot that was pouched by Maddie Penna.

Cheatle had an impactful outing as she ended with figures of 1-8 from the three overs she could complete, while captain Heather Graham again chipped in with a couple of wickets – removing Smale (14 off 24) and Jodi Grewcock (22 off 18), who came into the England A side after missing the first game.

Australia A had made three changes of their own with Charli Knott, Hannah Darlington and Sophie Day replacing the trio of Rhys McKenna, Amy Smith and Amy Edgar.

Knott (0-17) bowled three tidy overs of her off-spin after joining up with the side in Sydney on her return from New Zealand, where the allrounder had been called on the weekend to replace the injured Ash Gardner in the Aussie side.

Darlington went for 24 runs in her 2.5 overs but took the final England A wicket to fall as Bess Heath (2 off 5) let go of a back off the length delivery that took out her off stump.

Hollie Armitage was England A's highest scorer and was on crease unbeaten on 24 when rain halted play in the 15th over with 88 on the board. Despite multiple inspections, the play could not resume and both sides shared the spoils.

The final of the three T20s will be played at the Hurstville Oval on Sunday before the action moves across the town to Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park for three one-day games and a one-off four-day match.