Bevy of stars set to sign as Big Bash contracting embargo lifts

The Contracting Window officially opens as a host of big name WBBL and BBL players get set to put pen to paper.

Some of the Big Bash’s biggest names will be able to officially recommit to their clubs from today after the league lifted its contract embargo for next season.

Off-contract stars such as Tim David (Hobart Hurricanes), Mitch Marsh (Perth Scorchers) and Matthew Renshaw (Brisbane Heat) are among the players tipped to re-sign with their respective clubs after they weren’t able to reach deals prior to the end of KFC BBL|14 regular season when the embargo came into force.

It’s understood both David and Marsh knocked back big offers from rival clubs during the post-season Player Movement Window to stay loyal to their clubs.

"My home in cricket here is in Hobart and has been for five years. Like Nathan Ellis said, his life was changed by playing for the Hobart Hurricanes and and this is my first team as well," Tim David said after the BBL|14 Final.



"We've been around the world. We've played a lot of cricket now, and we want to bring this success back to our home team."

The Hurricanes are also desperate to keep out-of-contract quick Billy Stanlake, who has also attracted interest from other clubs.

Stanlake, who impressed with six wickets in seven games before a shoulder injured rubbed him out of the Hurricanes successful finals campaign, has a year to run on his Tasmanian contract and is understood to also be keen to stay with the state’s BBL club.

On the WBBL side, Ellyse Perry (Sydney Sixers), Kim Garth (Melbourne Stars), Sophie Molineux (Melbourne Renegades), Georgia Wareham (Melbourne Renegades) and Jess Jonassen (Brisbane Heat) are some of the bigger out-of-contract names that can re-sign if they wish.



Laura Harris (Sydney Thunder), Hasrat Gill (Sydney Thunder) and Tess Flintoff (Melbourne Renegades) previously moved clubs following the end of WBBL|10.



Clubs will also be able to sign one overseas player, if they do not already have one.

For the first time in Weber WBBL|11 and KFC BBL|15, pre-signed overseas players must be available to play all matches including finals.

The Strikers and the Sixers do not currently have a pre-signed overseas player for KFC BBL|15, while the Renegades and the Strikers have a spot open ahead of Weber WBBL|11.



WBBL clubs must hold one place for a domestic player who features in the Spring Challenge competition, under a new regulation.



“The new rule ensuring Weber WBBL Clubs will draft a player from the Spring Challenge is also exciting with some great emerging talent to be rewarded with a chance to win in the world’s strongest women’s T20 league,” Alistair Dobson, EGM of the Big Bash Leagues said.

Squads for Weber WBBL|11

Adelaide Strikers

Contracted for WBBL|11: Darcie Brown, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington Uncontracted: Jemma Barsby, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson

Brisbane Heat

Contracted for WBBL|11: Nadine de Klerk (overseas pre-signing), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne Uncontracted: Bonnie Berry, Lucy Bourke, Jess Jonassen, Mikayla Wrigley

Hobart Hurricanes

Contracted for WBBL|11: Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee (overseas pre-signing), Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani Uncontracted: Nicola Carey, Zoe Cooke, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Callie Wilson

Melbourne Renegades

Contracted for WBBL|11: Emma de Broughe, Tess Flintoff, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg Uncontracted: Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Stars

Contracted for WBBL|11: Sophie Day, Marizanne Kapp (overseas pre-signing), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland Uncontracted: Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Liv Henry, Sasha Moloney

Perth Scorchers

Contracted for WBBL|11: Chloe Ainsworth, Sophie Devine (overseas pre-signing), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Alana King, Beth Mooney Uncontracted: Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Ebony Hoskin, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo

Sydney Sixers

Contracted for WBBL|11: Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr (overseas pre-signing), Courtney Sippel Uncontracted: Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson

Sydney Thunder

Contracted for WBBL|11: Chamari Athapaththu (overseas pre-signing), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Hasrat Gill, Laura Harris, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson Uncontracted: Ella Briscoe, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Claire Moore

Squads for KFC BBL|15

Adelaide Strikers

Contracted for BBL|15: Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Matt Short, Henry Thorton Uncontracted: Fabian Allen, James Bazley, Liam Haskett, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald

Brisbane Heat

Contracted for BBL|15: Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro (overseas pre-signing), Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Callum Vidler Uncontracted: Tom Alsop, Tom Banton, Daniel Drew, Marnus Labuschagne, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Tom Straker, Jack Wildermuth, Paul Walter, Tom Whitney, Jack Wood

Hobart Hurricanes

Contracted for BBL|15: Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Nathan Ellis, Chris Jordan (overseas pre-signing), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Beau Webster, Mac Wright Uncontracted: Marcus Bean, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope, Waqar Salamkheil, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward

Melbourne Renegades

Contracted for BBL|15: Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Brendan Doggett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Tom Rogers, Tim Seifert (overseas pre-signing), Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa Uncontracted: Jacob Bethell, Xavier Crone, Sam Elliott, Laurie Evans, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Hassan Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Ollie Peake, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Callum Stow, Jon Wells

Melbourne Stars

Contracted for BBL|15: Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran (overseas pre-signing), Liam Hatcher, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Swepson Uncontracted: Austin Anlezark, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Ben Duckett, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Dan Lawrence, Blake Macdonald, Jon Merlo, Adam Milne, Usama Mir, Mark Steketee, Doug Warren

Perth Scorchers

Contracted for BBL|15: Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (overseas pre-signing), Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner Uncontracted: Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst, Bryce Jackson, Keaton Jennings, Mitch Marsh, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye

Sydney Sixers

Contracted for BBL|15: Sean Abbott, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith Uncontracted: Jackson Bird, Jafer Chohan, Josh Hazlewood, Lachlan Hearne, Akeal Hosein, Daniel Hughes, Hanno Jacobs, Hayden Kerr, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Manenti, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Starc, James Vince

Sydney Thunder