Stokes 'working his butt off' to be fit for Ashes

Ben Stokes tore his hamstring before Christmas but the England captain is working hard to return

The Australian charged with keeping a protective eye on the fitness of three of the English quicks aiming to win back the Ashes next summer has said he won't be taking any risks with them.

Ryan Campbell is coach at English county side Durham, who number Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Brydon Carse among their players. The three returned from England's 2024-25 touring programme with hamstring, knee and toe injuries respectively and will be spending the northern summer focusing on getting fit for the 2025-26 Ashes.

That means they are unlikely to play for Durham much, if at all, but Campbell's county will be doing their best to help the trio.

Stokes was in Chester-le-Street for the county's pre-season media day, running shuttles on the outfield alongside a fitness coach as he continues his comeback from surgery after breaking down in New Zealand just before Christmas.

That was his second hamstring tear in five months, and, said Campbell, the allrounder is "working his butt off" to be back at full tilt for England's Tests against Zimbabwe and India.

"When you look at Carse, Stokes and Wood, at this stage they're probably not likely to play for us. My expectation is that it'll be zero - anything else is an added bonus," Campbell said.

"They're all coming back from serious injuries. The facts are that they need to get up and running by the time the Test matches start.

"But what we know about Stokesy is that he's here nearly every single day working his butt off. The guy had hamstring surgery and was in the next day lifting weights, which I couldn't believe. He sets the bar, wherever he is.

"He's such a hard-working bloke and he'll do whatever it takes to be up and running for England, which is really exciting for England fans. For Durham fans, if he happens to play a game or two along the way, great."

West Australian Campbell, who played twice at ODI level for Australia, will throw a protective arm around Carse, who enjoyed a breakout winter with the Test team. In five games on the tours of Pakistan and New Zealand he took 27 wickets at 19.85 and already looks a vital component of England's plans.

"I think Brydon Carse is probably the number one priority for England right now," Campbell said.

"With what he's shown in Test cricket, he's born for that sort of stuff. There's 11 Tests over the summer and winter, and I think he's going to be number one on England's list to make sure that he's ready to go for that."

Brendon McCullum and Stokes have long believed the key to regaining the urn is having a battery of quicks in Australia, but injuries are undermining that plan.

Wood had a knee operation in mid-March and will be out until at least July, Carse has a long-term problem with the toe on his landing foot, and even when able to play Stokes has frequently done so as a batter only in recent series due to injury.

Besides the Durham trio Jofra Archer, though playing in the IPL, has not completed a Test match since 2021, Jamie Overton and Saqib Mahmood last did so in 2022, Josh Tongue and Josh Hull are returning from injury, while Olly Stone has managed five Tests in as many years.

Most will be looking to the English domestic season, which begins on Friday, to prove their fitness.