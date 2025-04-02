Voll's golden summer rolls on with Aussie A ton

Australia opener a class above with 137no on return from the senior side to lead a five-wicket rout of England A

Georgia Voll has smashed an unbeaten century to guide Australia A to a commanding five-wicket win over England A at Cricket Central.

In the first of the A series' 50-over matches, Voll hit a glorious 137no from 122 deliveries to run down England's 9-214 in the 42nd over.

Voll missed the T20 leg of the tour (which England won 1-0) as she was plundering runs for Australia's senior team in New Zealand, scoring 50, 36 and 75 in the three-match T20I series.

The 21-year-old looked a class above the English attack, which included four internationally-capped players, striking 13 fours and a six in her match-winning knock.

England A had begun their defence well, reducing Aussies to 2-22 with Courtney Webb caught for a duck and Anika Learoyd run out for five.

Voll was joined at the crease by Charli Knott (33) and the pair steadied the innings with their 91-run stand.

Off-spinner Mady Villiers put the English in the box seat with three wickets in as many overs as the Aussies fell to 5-125. But Tess Flintoff (29no) linked up with Voll to power Australia A home with 53 balls to spare.

Earlier, Queensland allrounder Sianna Ginger's five-wicket haul pegged England back from potentially a much higher total.

Ginger celebrates one of her five wickets with teammates // Getty

All of the English top order got a start, with the first four batters scoring between 24 and 43 but none going on to reach 50.

Sophie Day claimed the in-form Grace Scrivens (43) as one of her two wickets, while Ella Hayward's two wickets in two balls halted England's momentum in the middle overs.

But it was Ginger who got the spoils; she had the experienced Hollie Armitage (43) caught by Webb and the dangerous Bess Heath (6) caught by Flintoff in the same over.

England A slumped from 2-141 in the 32nd over to finish their 50 overs on 9-214.

The second 50-over match of the series will be on Friday, April 4.

Australia A v England A

First T20 | England A won by three wickets

Second T20 | No result

Third T20 | Match abandoned without a ball bowled

First OD| Australia A won by five wickets

Second OD| April 4: Cricket Central, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Third OD| April 7: Cricket Central, Sydney, 9.45am AEST

Four-day game | April 12-15: Cricket Central, Sydney, 9.30am AEST

Australia A T20 squad: Heather Graham (c), Charli Knott (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Anika Learoyd, Rhys McKenna, Madeline Penna, Amy Smith, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson (wk)

Australia A 50-over squad: Nicole Faltum (c/wk), Charli Knott (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Amy Smith, Georgia Voll, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson

Australia A Four-Day squad: Charli Knott (c), Nicole Faltum (vc/wk), Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Lilly Mills, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

England A T20 squad: Hollie Armitage, Georgia Davis, Mahika Gaur, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

England A 50-over squad: Hollie Armitage, Alice Capsey, Georgia Davis, Mahika Gaur, Kirstie Gordon, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

England A four-day squad: Hollie Armitage, Alice Capsey, Georgia Davis, Kirstie Gordon, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong