Lanning takes first step towards coaching in annual youth series

Twenty-six of Australia's most promising female players named for annual Lanning v Perry series in Brisbane

Australia legend Meg Lanning will make her first foray into coaching after being named an assistant at this year's Lanning v Perry series in Brisbane.

Former national captain Lanning stepped away from international cricket at the peak of her powers in 2023 but has continued to be a leader and mentor for Melbourne Stars and Victoria, where she continues to play.

One of the more highly-credentialled leaders in world cricket, Lanning was appointed Australian captain at age 21 and won seven World Cups and multiple Ashes series during her time in the national side.

Fittingly named in honour of Lanning (and long-time teammate Ellyse Perry), the annual Lanning v Perry Series offers Australia's most talented teenage female players the chance to compete with and against one another in a week-long camp.

Three T20s have been slated for the group as well as non-cricketing sessions, designed to build connection and focus on holistic development.

The series will be used as a building block towards the 2027 Under-19 T20 World Cup, for which many of the squad will be eligible.

The 26 players will be split up into the two teams closer to the date of the first T20 scheduled for April 25.

Pathway coaches Natalie Schilov (Cricket Tasmania) and Cassie Brock (Cricket Victoria) will coach the sides, with Lanning and Australian women's assistant coach and former NSW Breakers coach Gavan Twining the assistants.

"The Lanning v Perry series has become an integral part of an extensive player pathway for the best young female cricketers across Australia," Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia’s Head of National Development, said in a statement.

"It's an exciting period coming up for this age group as we begin a new cycle towards the 2027 Women's U19 T20 World Cup.

"We are delighted to welcome Meg Lanning on board as an assistant coach for the series. It is an incredible opportunity for our best emerging cricketers to spend a week learning and absorbing knowledge from one of Australia's most decorated cricketers.

"The education sessions, run by CA high performance staff, are designed to help develop the next generation of cricketers as individuals off the field while familiarising them with the expectations and processes required to succeed at the highest level."

Within the squad, New South Wales have the most players of any state with seven, while Victoria (six) and Western Australia (four) also have a strong representation.

2025 Lanning v Perry Series

Squad: Ira Aery (Victoria), Mia Barwick (Tasmania), Molly Dare (NSW), Ava Drury (NSW), Lucy Fletcher (Victoria), Lili Hamilton (Queensland), Arabella Handley (NSW), Alison Healey (WA), Ivy Hobbs (SA), Emily Jacobs (WA), Jasmine Kamboj (Victoria), Emma Krynauw (WA), Alia Livermore (ACT), Aurora Mavros (NSW), Charli McLennan (Victoria), Ilona Melegh (SA), Indigo Noble (Victoria), Indira Panelli (SA), Sophie Parsons (NSW), Emily Powell (NSW), Kaya Punter (NSW), Noura Abdul Qader (Victoria), Chelsea Sonter (Queensland), Ayaka Stafford (Queensland), Tegan Williamson (WA), Ajay Willoughby (SA)

April 25: First T20 match | Norths Cricket Club, Brisbane

April 26: Second T20 match | Norths Cricket Club, Brisbane

April 27: Third T20 match | Norths Cricket Club, Brisbane