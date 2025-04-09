Sixers overcome long odds as WBBL|11 Draft order, date revealed

Sydney Sixers have scored big at the Weber WBBL|11 Draft lottery as they overcame long odds for the second straight year to secure the converted No.1 pick for the first time.

The Sixers, who had a 20 per cent chance of receiving pick one after finishing sixth last season, will get first dibs on the best overseas talent for WBBL|11 after being drawn first in a weighted lottery, with Adelaide Strikers getting pick two, followed by Melbourne Stars (pick 3) and Perth Scorchers (pick 4).

The league today announced the order for the competition's third overseas player draft, as well as a new date, with the women's and men's events brought forward to June 19 – two-and-a-half months earlier than previous years.

Big Bash Leagues executive general manager, Alistair Dobson, said an earlier draft would provide certainty to both clubs and players while also helping inform list managers' recruiting of domestic players.

With the women's playing schedule also becoming increasingly congested in recent years as the number of franchise competitions around the world grows, international cricket is also creeping into the WBBL footprint.

Despite clear windows for the WBBL, Women's Premier League and Hundred being touted as core elements of the latest women's Future Tours Program, India, Bangladesh, South Africa and Ireland all have bilateral series slated for December this year when WBBL|11 finals are expected to take place later than usual due to the ODI World Cup, which runs deep into October.

An earlier draft means clubs that draft players from those nations will have greater certainty around building their domestic depth and the roles they'll need to replace towards the end of the tournament.

"We're confident the draft will again deliver fantastic international talent to both leagues with Brisbane Heat (BBL) and Sydney Sixers (WBBL) getting the first chance to land the best possible overseas signing," Dobson said.

"We're confident bringing the draft date forward will ensure greater certainty for clubs as they build their squads in the lead-up to another highly competitive season."

The WBBL lottery was a tough blow for last season's wooden spooners the Melbourne Stars who had a 40 per cent chance of landing pick one but will have to settle for the third selection.

Meanwhile, the Sixers beat the odds for the second year running after scoring pick two in the WBBL|10 draft despite their fifth-placed the previous season giving them the least likely chance of doing so.

Picks 1-4 were drawn from teams that did not participate in the WBBL|10 finals, while the four finalists from last season were in the running for picks 5-8.

Hobart Hurricanes will have the fifth pick in the WBBL|11 Draft – the same pick as their men's side in this year's draft to be held on the same day – with Sydney Thunder the sixth pick, followed by reigning champions Melbourne Renegades and runners-up Brisbane Heat.

The draft will follow a 'snake' format from the start of the second round, with round three conducted in reverse order, meaning the Heat will select first (pick 17).

The Sixers already have New Zealand superstar Amelia Kerr returning next summer after she signed a three-year deal prior to WBBL|10, with the club also boasting retention rights over England ace Sophie Ecclestone, if she nominates for the draft.

Direct overseas player signings Club WBBL|11 Adelaide Strikers N/A Brisbane Heat Nadine de Klerk (South Africa) Hobart Hurricanes Lizelle Lee (South Africa) Melbourne Renegades N/A Melbourne Stars Marizanne Kapp (South Africa, contracted until WBBL|12) Perth Scorchers Sophie Devine (New Zealand) Sydney Sixers Amelia Kerr (New Zealand, contracted until WBBL|12) Sydney Thunder Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka, contracted until WBBL|12)

Each club will have access to a retention pick during the draft, provided they are not one of the players pre-signed by either the Strikers or Renegades, who are the only clubs that currently have the direct overseas signing option available for WBBL|11.

However, former South African international Lizelle Lee signed a two-year deal as an overseas player last year but became an Australian permanent resident in November, opening the door for her to transition to a domestic contract from next season.

Joining Kerr as overseas players returning next season are Nadine de Klerk (Heat), Marizanne Kapp (Stars), Sophie Devine (Scorchers) and Chamari Athapaththu (Thunder).

Draft salary bands Band WBBL|11 BBL|15 Platinum $110k $360k-$420k (based on availability) Gold $90k $300k Silver $65k $200k Bronze Up to $40k Up to $100k

The league confirmed the draft salary bands were unchanged from last year.

The Heat have the first pick in the KFC BBL|15 Draft, which will also be held on June 19. Both drafts will be broadcast by Seven, 7plus, Foxtel and Kayo Sports with overseas players able to nominate from April 28.