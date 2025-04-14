Trenaman leads the way as Australia A build advantage

Paige Scholfield's epic knock gave England A a handy first-innings lead, before Rachel Trenaman and Charli Knott hit back for the hosts

Rachel Trenaman’s impressive red-ball form has continued on day three of Australia A’s four-day game against England A, as the No.3 hit her second half-century of the match to hand the hosts the momentum heading into the final day.

Trenaman, who was called up for the ‘A’ red-ball game following her impressive return from back-to-back serious knee injuries earlier this season, will resume on 58no on Tuesday alongside captain Charli Knott (40no).

The pair’s unbeaten 69-run fourth-wicket stand helped Australia A reach 3-179 at stumps, with a lead of 115 runs going into the final day at Cricket Central.

They came together with Australia A in a precarious position at 3-110, having lost openers Maddy Darke (18) and Tahlia Wilson (30), and Anika Learoyd (29).

Trenaman’s innings continued an impressive match for the 23-year-old, who was Australia A’s top scorer in the first innings, leading the way with 77.

Earlier, England A resumed trailing Australia A’s first-innings total by 26 runs, a gap they quickly closed as Paige Scholfield continued her superb innings.

Having resumed on 138, Scholfield continued to frustrate the hosts, adding a further 26 runs to her overnight total before she was finally caught behind on 164.

A series of handy lower-order contributions helped extend England A’s advantage as they batted through the morning session, with Georgia Davis (23) and Eva Gray (14) ensuring their lead was 64 when the final wicket fell.

Tess Flintoff led the way the ball, taking three wickets, while Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown and Lilly Mills claimed two apiece.

The four-day match is the final game of England A's multi-format tour, with the Aussies winning the preceding one-day leg 2-1 and the visitors the rain-affected series-opening T20 leg 1-0.

Australia A v England A

First T20 | England A won by three wickets

Second T20 | No result

Third T20 | Match abandoned without a ball bowled

First OD| Australia A won by five wickets

Second OD| Australia A won by 125 runs

Third OD| England A won by one wicket

Four-day game | April 12-15: Cricket Central, Sydney, 9.30am AEST

Australia A T20 squad: Heather Graham (c), Charli Knott (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Anika Learoyd, Rhys McKenna, Madeline Penna, Amy Smith, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson (wk)

Australia A 50-over squad: Nicole Faltum (c/wk), Charli Knott (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Amy Smith, Georgia Voll, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson

Australia A Four-Day squad: Charli Knott (c), Nicole Faltum (vc/wk), Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Lilly Mills, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

England A T20 squad: Hollie Armitage, Georgia Davis, Mahika Gaur, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

England A 50-over squad: Hollie Armitage, Alice Capsey, Georgia Davis, Mahika Gaur, Kirstie Gordon, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

England A four-day squad: Hollie Armitage, Alice Capsey, Georgia Davis, Kirstie Gordon, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong